The University of Arkansas at Monticello has announced a 1.5% increase in overall enrollment for the Fall 2022 semester.
The overall number of students enrolled for the fall semester is 2,717, up from 2,677 students during the fall 2021 semester.
Graduate student enrollment at UAM has reached a record high, seeing a 10% increase, from 409 to 451 students, and transfer student enrollment has grown 27% compared to the fall 2021 semester, from 131 to 166 students.
Dr. Peggy Doss, chancellor of UAM, said, “The increase in overall enrollment at UAM’s three campuses highlights the success of our outreach efforts and confirms what we proudly know about our university: UAM is a model higher education institution, offering an affordable, comprehensive education, from technical certificates to graduate degrees. While our numbers are not up in every enrollment area, we are excited to see continued growth in the coming academic year as a result of new program offerings and partnerships.”
UAM anticipates additional graduate student growth due to its new master of science in nursing degree with an emphasis in public health.