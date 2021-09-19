The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has named South Arkansas students to its total of 25 in the Donaghey Scholars Honors Program for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Donaghey Scholars represent the best and brightest at UA Little Rock. They receive a financial package that includes full tuition and fees, a stipend, financial assistance to study abroad, a housing subsidy, and a new laptop. The program is run by Dr. Simon Hawkins, director, and Dr. Jessica Scott, associate director.
The admissions process is highly competitive. The most promising applicants are invited to campus for an interview. Admission decisions are based on academic record, test scores, leadership ability, community service, interest in other cultures, recommendation letters, admissions essays, and the interview.
The program features an interdisciplinary core curriculum that emphasizes critical thinking, writing, discussion, and project-based learning that engages with the city of Little Rock.
New Donaghey Scholars from South Arkansas with their hometown, high school, and intended major are:
Vivian Angeles, Benton, Centerpoint High School, English
Vasti Hernandez, Benton, Centerpoint High School, Nursing
Mary Grace McAfee, of Texarkana, Texas High School, Biology
Keylee Nixon, of El Dorado, El Dorado High School, ASL
Jacelyn Simmons, of Star City, Star City High School, Nursing