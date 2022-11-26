The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will offer fast-track Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN) and phlebotomy courses this spring.
“Jobs in these two fields are in-demand, and we are doing our best to help students earn their credentials quickly so they can go to work fast,” said Karen Davis, UAHT Dean of Health Professions.
“These fast-track options not only allow students to finish quickly but also allow them to earn credentials in multiple areas of study in just one semester.”
CNA will be held during fast-track I on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Fast-track I runs from January 9 through March 3.
Phlebotomy will be held during fast-track II on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. Fast-track II runs from March 6 through May 10.
For more information or to register, call 870-777-5722.