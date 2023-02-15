Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Fall Commencement.
Chancellor Todd Shields presented diplomas at the associate, bachelor, master, specialist and doctoral levels, along with various program certificates, as awarded through the various colleges: Agriculture, Neil Griffin College of Business, Education and Behavioral Science, Engineering and Computer Science, Liberal Arts and Communication, Nursing and Health Professions, Sciences and Mathematics, and University College.
Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated Cum Laude.
South Arkansas graduates by county:
Columbia
Magnolia -- Jannet Ryley Jordan, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership. Calie Alexis Gray, Associate of Arts, A.A. En Route
Nevada
Prescott -- Bobby R. Clark, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership. Axaria Marshall, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route.
Ouachita
Bearden -- Melissa Byars Prokof, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology.
Camden -- Athenia M. Dodds, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership. Lea Naomi Jones, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route. Ashleigh E. Gregory, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing. Alexis Elizabeth Bryant, Bachelor Science in Education, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude.
Union
El Dorado -- Cody Kent, Master of Science, Sport Administration. Carmen Michelle Hajistathi, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership. Kaliyah Lavonne Rivera, Bachelor of Science, Finance. Kaliyah Lavonne Rivera, Certificate of Proficiency, Business Law and Compliance.
Junction City -- Taylor Powell Mason, Graduate Certificate, Special Education Director.
Smackover -- Kristan S. Zargari, Graduate Certificate, Building-Level Administration.