MONTICELLO -- Graduates of the Associate Degree Registered Nursing program at the University of Arkansas at Monticello recently achieved a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX-RN examination.
According to test results released by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing, UAM had the only associate degree nursing program out of 18 two-year programs in Arkansas to achieve a 100% pass rate.
"We are certainly pleased with these results and happy for our graduates," said Dr. Brandy Haley, Dean of the UAM School of Nursing. "It's an indication of the quality of the students we have in our program and speaks to the quality of our faculty and their efforts to ensure that all of our graduates have a chance to be successful."