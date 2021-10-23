ARKADELPHIA — The public is invited to meet and visit with three candidates who will interview for the position of chancellor at Henderson State University.
Three campus/community receptions will be held in Henderson’s Garrison Center, 1045 McKnight Drive:
Dr. Jay Gatrell, 5:30 p.m. Sunday
Dr. Charles Ambrose, 5:30 p.m. Monday
Dr. Alberto Ruiz, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
The receptions will provide an informal setting to meet and greet the candidates and their spouses.
Dr. Gatrell has served as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Eastern Illinois University since 2017. He was vice provost at Bellarmine University in Kentucky from 2014-2017.
Gatrell received a Bachelor of Science degree in political science at Eastern Michigan University, a Master of Arts degree in geography at The University of Toledo, and a Doctor of Philosophy in geography at West Virginia University.
Dr. Ambrose most recently served as president and CEO of KnowledgeWorks, a national foundation committed to creating the future of learning. He previously served as president of the University of Central Missouri from 2010-2018 and president of Pfeiffer University in North Carolina from 1998-2010.
Ambrose received a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology at Furman University, a Master of Arts degree in higher education administration at the University of Louisville, and a Doctor of Education in higher education administration at the University of Georgia.
Dr. Ruiz served as vice president for academic affairs at the University of Louisiana at Monroe from 2019-2021. He was dean of Texas A&M University-Kingsville from 2009-2019.
He received a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, a Master of Science in kinesiology at Texas A&M-Kingsville, and a Doctor of Education in physical education at the University of Houston.