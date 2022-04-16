Registration for summer and fall classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) is open now.
Summer I and online summer classes begin June 1, summer II classes start July 5, and fall classes begin August 24.
UAHT offers over 50 degree and certificate programs, including an associate of arts in general education degree 100% online so students can earn the first two years of a bachelor’s degree around their busy schedule.
UAHT also provides a variety of technical programs such as Solar Technology, Diesel Technology, HVAC, Industrial Electricity, Industrial Maintenance, Power Technologies, and Welding that prepare students for great jobs fast.