Spring commencement ceremonies will be held at Henderson State University Friday, May 6, with about 475 undergraduate and graduate students receiving their degrees.
The event will be held in the Garrison Center Ballroom beginning at 9 a.m.
Graduates have been assigned specific times to arrive at intervals throughout the day.
Graduates from Teachers College and School of Business can expect morning arrival times, while graduates from the Ellis College of Arts & Sciences will walk in the afternoon.
The schedule, and information about parking and where to enter the building, is available at hsu.edu/graduation.
Graduates and their guests will remain together throughout the process, and each graduate is limited to nine guests. Tickets will not be issued, but occupancy will be monitored at the door.
The Garrison Center may be entered either through the bookstore or the entrance next to Starbucks. Tables will be set-up in the food court for graduates to check in and receive their name card.
A professional photographer will not be present for this spring’s commencement. Graduates and their families are encouraged to take photos throughout the event.
The ceremony can be viewed live on Henderson’s YouTube channel. Links will be posted on Henderson social media and at hsu.edu/graduation.