South Arkansas students have been named to the Chancellor’s and Dean’s Lists for the spring 2021 semester at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade point averages while enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.
The Chancellor’s List (designated as CL) includes students who earned a GPA of 4.0 in spring classes. The Dean’s List (designated as DL) includes students with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.99.
South Arkansas students on the list by county. Chancellor's List students are listed first within each city.
Columbia
Magnolia, Grace Gore, DL
Waldo, Sarah Roberson, DL
Waldo, Kaitlyn Srebalus, DL
Nevada
Prescott, Taylor Johnson, DL
Ouachita
Bearden, Emylee Evans, DL
Camden, Teresa Allen, CL
Camden, Alexis Bryant, CL
Camden, Lakresha Holley, CL
Camden, Toniki Wilson, CL
Camden, Khalia Calaham, DL
Camden, Gabrielle Fife, DL
Camden, India Garcia, DL
Camden, Chassity Griffin, DL
Camden, Madison Thurman, DL
Camden, Kinley Vint, DL
Union
El Dorado, Latanya Glaspie, DL
Smackover, Lacy Obregon, DL