Ouachita Baptist University has reported record spring enrollment for the second consecutive year, with a total Spring 2022 headcount of 1,663.
This represents a 2.7% increase over Spring 2021 and the highest spring enrollment in more than 25 years.
In Fall 2021, Ouachita celebrated a number of historic school records including its highest enrollment in 55 years and largest, most diverse freshman class in its history. The two semesters of back-to-back records are part of the university’s multi-year enrollment growth and are indicators of Ouachita’s momentum in recruiting and retaining students, even while total university enrollment in the state and nation continues to decrease.