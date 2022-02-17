OBU

Ouachita Baptist University has reported record spring enrollment for the second consecutive year, with a total Spring 2022 headcount of 1,663.

This represents a 2.7% increase over Spring 2021 and the highest spring enrollment in more than 25 years.

In Fall 2021, Ouachita celebrated a number of historic school records including its highest enrollment in 55 years and largest, most diverse freshman class in its history. The two semesters of back-to-back records are part of the university’s multi-year enrollment growth and are indicators of Ouachita’s momentum in recruiting and retaining students, even while total university enrollment in the state and nation continues to decrease.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you