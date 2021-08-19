Ouachita Baptist University honored 30 graduates during the inaugural Applied Behavioral Analysis Hooding Ceremony on August at Walker Conference Center with Dr. Stan Poole, vice president for academic affairs, presiding.
The ceremony recognized the university’s first class of master’s degree recipients since the 1990s by presenting them with their traditional academic regalia.
Graduates received the master of science degree in applied behavior analysis, which prepares them to sit for the Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) Exam and equips them to serve in fields that address specialties such as autism, developmental disorders and Alzheimer’s disease.
The program, which is the first of its kind in Arkansas, was launched just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The low-residency program combines online and in-person instruction and allows students to complete it in 15 months.
“This class has persevered through extraordinary circumstances,” said Dr. Monica Hardin, associate vice president of graduate and online education. “This is the first master’s-level class at Ouachita in over 30 years and launched in a time when the rest of the world was shutting down. The perseverance of our students and faculty are unparalleled and I am grateful to each of them for their commitment to the program.”
South Arkansas residents receiving master’s degrees included Monica Marie Smith of El Dorado, Sadie Rae Prejean of Nashville and Madeline Nicole Harris and Bailee Lynn Stevens of TexARKana.