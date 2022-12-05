Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Fall 2022 commencement ceremonies held November 19.
South Arkansas graduates:
Emerson
John Aaron Barham – Master of Science Engineering
Hamburg
Nolan James Matthews – Master of Science Engineering
Hot Springs
Dakota Allan Weatherford – Master of Science
Monticello
Andrew Joseph Roser – Doctor of Philosophy
Stamps
Taylor C. Dickson – Bachelor of Science
Warren
Luke M. Gorman – Bachelor of Science Construction Engineering Technology
Other graduates from the area
Texarkana, TX
William L. Harrell – Master of Science
Farmerville, LA
Connor Hopkins Branch – Bachelor of Science
Landon Bain Carpenter – Master of Accountancy
Matthew Hunter Fuller – Master of Science Engineering
Carlee Brooke McCrary – Bachelor of Science
Elizabeth Danielle Register – Bachelor of Science
Homer
Himanshu Anup Borse – Master of Science Engineering
CLICK HERE to see more Education News.