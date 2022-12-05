Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Fall 2022 commencement ceremonies held November 19.

South Arkansas graduates:

Emerson

John Aaron Barham – Master of Science Engineering

Hamburg

Nolan James Matthews – Master of Science Engineering

Hot Springs

Dakota Allan Weatherford – Master of Science

Monticello

Andrew Joseph Roser – Doctor of Philosophy

Stamps

Taylor C. Dickson – Bachelor of Science

Warren

Luke M. Gorman – Bachelor of Science Construction Engineering Technology

Other graduates from the area

Texarkana, TX

William L. Harrell – Master of Science

Farmerville, LA

Connor Hopkins Branch – Bachelor of Science

Landon Bain Carpenter – Master of Accountancy

Matthew Hunter Fuller – Master of Science Engineering

Carlee Brooke McCrary – Bachelor of Science

Elizabeth Danielle Register – Bachelor of Science

Homer

Himanshu Anup Borse – Master of Science Engineering

