The Chancellor’s List and Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Arkansas State University have been announced. The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade-point averages while enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.
The Chancellor’s List (designated as CL) includes students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s List (designated as DL) includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99. The lists include students enrolled at Campus Queretaro.
South Arkansas students on the list are published below by county, hometown, name and their listing.
Columbia, Magnolia: Kaitlyn Disedare, DL
Columbia, Magnolia: Calie Gray, DL
Columbia, Waldo: Sarah Roberson, CL
Columbia, Waldo: Kaitlyn Srebalus, DL
Ouachita, Camden: Teresa Allen, CL
Ouachita, Camden: Alexis Bryant, CL
Ouachita, Camden: Lakresha Holley, CL
Ouachita, Camden: Gabrielle Fife, DL
Union, El Dorado: Sara Middleton, CL
Union, El Dorado: Kalin Key, DL
Union, El Dorado: Aubrielle King, DL