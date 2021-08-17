Henderson State University is requiring that all persons on the Arkadelphia campus wear masks regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.
The requirement covers classrooms, common areas and shared spaces of all buildings. Individual offices, residence hall rooms, and apartments are excluded.
The Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees authorized chancellors to make decisions for each campus based on local conditions. Clark County and the entire state is classified by the Centers for Disease Control as high risk for community spread. Additionally, health care facilities are overburdened.
Once the Centers for Disease Control reclassifies Clark County and the immediate region as moderate risk, the mask directive will be revisited. The status of local health care facilities will be part of the decision.