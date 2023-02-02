Ouachita Baptist University has named 382 students to its Fall 2022 President’s List.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must compile a grade point average of 4.0 and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
South Arkansas students on the list, in order of hometown:
Camden — Piper Fain, Grace Tidwell, Kathryn Totty
El Dorado – Kasey Dumas, Jonathan Sandy
Magnolia — Abby Harrington, Troi Kacsir, Elise McWilliams