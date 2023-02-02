OBU

Ouachita Baptist University has named 382 students to its Fall 2022 President’s List.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must compile a grade point average of 4.0 and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.

South Arkansas students on the list, in order of hometown:

Camden — Piper Fain, Grace Tidwell, Kathryn Totty

El Dorado – Kasey Dumas, Jonathan Sandy

Magnolia — Abby Harrington, Troi Kacsir, Elise McWilliams

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you