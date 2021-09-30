The 2021 paramedic class at South Arkansas Community College recently passed the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians Psychomotor Examination at better than a 98 percent rate.
Program director Justin Murphree called it, “absolutely the highest I’ve seen here.”
Coupled with passing a written exam, this hands-on standardized test provides national certification for emergency medical technicians.
The class of 10 students graduated from SouthArk last month.
“Obviously without the dedication and hard work of the SouthArk EMS adjunct faculty members and volunteers, who all assisted for several weeks before the registry exam by reviewing the material with the students and providing training and mock testing, we would have never achieved the pass percentages we did,” Murphree said. “I really appreciate each and every one of them more than they will ever know.”
Eleven more students are set to graduate from the program in September, through off-site instruction provided by SouthArk to Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services in Little Rock.