Dr. Michael D. Williams has been named the sixth president of Harding University in Searcy.
Robert. C. Walker, chairman of Harding’s Board of Trustees, made the announcement on Wednesday. It concludes a nine-month search.
“Dr. Williams fits the profile as established for our next president perfectly,” said Dr. Walker. “He is a mature, spiritually sound and Christ-centered man. He aligns with our mission and understands our culture. He brings vision, strategic thinking and the business acumen of an experienced university president. He received overwhelming support from the board of trustees.”
Williams is a 1985 graduate of Harding, earning a bachelor of business
administration. He began serving on the university admissions staff in 1987 and was named director of admission services in 1991, and later appointed vice president of advancement in 2003. Williams has served as the president of Faulkner University since 2015.
“I am extremely humbled to be chosen as the sixth president of Harding university at this exceptional time,” said Dr. Williams. “Given the seismic changes in our culture, Harding is poised for this decisive moment. I look forward to collaborating with distinguished Christian scholars, extraordinary students and passionate alumni to envision a bold and robust future.”
Williams is married to Lisa, a 1989 Harding alumna. The couple has two grown sons, Quen and Cade (’16), and a daughter-in-law Cailin.
Williams will assume the presidency of Harding on June 1, 2022, receiving the baton of leadership from current president, Dr. David B. Burks.