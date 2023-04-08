The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) has approved funding for the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) to continue as a Special Education Resource Teacher Academy during the 2023-2024 academic year.
UAM was initially approved as a Special Education Resource Teacher Academy after receiving a grant for the 2022-2023 academic year in March 2022 as the result of a grant proposal submitted on behalf of the UAM School of Education by Dr. Kim Level, dean of the UAM School of Education, and Deborah Givhan, special education coordinator and instructor in the UAM School of Education.
For the 2023-2024 academic year, UAM has received a grant to sponsor 36 teachers to obtain their K-6 or 7-12 Special Education Resource Teacher Endorsement. This includes full tuition and fees for 12 hours of graduate credit, all books and materials and the cost of one application of the Praxis exam.
The opportunity is open to all licensed Arkansas teachers K-6, ELA (4-8 or 7-12), math (4-8 or 7-12) and science. The first face-to-face meeting will be held on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Capital Room on the UAM campus. This is a mandatory meeting.
The four required courses are 100% online and run Summer I: May 30 to June 28, 2023; Summer II: July 3 to August 2, 2023; Fall I: August 16 to October 5, 2023; and Spring I: January 10 to February 29, 2024.
Applications will be accepted from April 10 until April 18, 2023, and will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. All applications must be submitted through the Educator Preparation page on the Wufoo website, here, which will go live on April 10.
All candidates must attend the mandatory face-to-face meeting on June 3, 2023, successfully complete all courses and successfully complete the Praxis exam on the first application. All requirements must be met by the end of May 2024.
For more information, contact Deborah Givhan at givhan@uamont.edu