Louisiana Tech University has announced the names of students on its Spring Quarter 2023 President’s and Dean’s honor lists.
Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the dean’s honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher).
Courses yielding satisfactory/failure grades and courses audited do not count toward eligibility for either recognition. Only undergraduates with no incomplete grades are eligible to make either list.
Honor students are listed below by their hometowns, with South Arkansas students listed by hometown, and all Louisiana students listed first by parish.
ARKANSAS
Ashdown: Aleya Gabrielle Hill
Camden: Madelyn N. Albritton, Gracie Mae Muckelrath, Tyler James Wendling*
Crossett: Colin Chace White
El Dorado: Zachary A. Blackwell, Tanecia Sharda Boone*, Tommy Sokmean Khou*, Alison Clare Looney, Nathanael Aaron Marino*, Spencer Max McNabb*, Kaleigh G. Nale*, Autumn Rae Prast*, Rylee Paige Scriber, Alyssa Renea Shipp*
Emerson: Chloe Reann Burleson
Louann: Jewel Ann Tolin*
Magnolia: Jessica Mae Gunnels, Sutton Cate Pettit Nelson*, Carter Andrew Ray*, Samantha Kate Wilson*
Smackover: Lucas Hinson Burns*, Robert T. Dixon
Strong: Macy E. Eads*
Taylor: Heaven L. Smith
Texarkana: Madilyn Powell*
Waldo: Cade R. Key
LOUISIANA
Claiborne
Haynesville: John David Thompson
Homer: Aubrie A. Dickson*, Connor Flynn Humphreys, Amanda Gray Sanders, Bishop Wayne Taylor, Analese D. Wagg*
Union
Bernice: Jordan Samantha Albritton, Hadassah Rose Brandon, Colton Douglas Cooper, Sarah Guidry*, Heather G. Kennedy, Elizabeth Salazar, Holden W. Wells*
Downsville: Luke Weston Bell, Jacob Randal Coleman*, Jeremy Jackson*, Austin Trent Riser, Autumn Alyssa Thomas, Koral Hibbard Tolbird
Farmerville: Nicholas C. Dupree*, Lydia Loraine George*, Brayden Patrick Hughes, John D. Johnson*, Cynthia Abigail Post*, Julianne R. Post*, Novi Orion Sandlin*, Brianna Elizabeth Thomas, Amelia Rose Venters*, Faith O. Williams*
Junction City: Jon Tristan Jerry
Marion: Aubrey Rebecca Maxey*, William Avery Pilgreen, Kate S. Preaus*, Katelyn Hope Smith*, Logan Christian Smith*
Spearsville: Zoie Samantha Wortham*
Webster
Dubberly: Logan Matthew Bailey*, Whitman B. McGee*, Julie A. Ortega*
Heflin: Charles Jacob Gray*
Minden: Lauren E. Adams, James Carter Barnett*, Allison M. Brittian*, Lauren Cheatham, Parker Davis Cupples, Carson Jack Fields, Molly Fowler*, Walker Hagen Gray, Jacob Lee Hanson, Connor Jacob Heard*, Keona Tamia Jackson, Ethan Jeffus, Mary Evelyn King*, Maddox Peyton Lee*, Christian Lee Marsh, Alyssa Clair Martin*, William Scott Martin, Zachary Allen McIntyre, Jackson McKinney, David Phillip Nida*, Cooper Parks, Mallory C. Pesnell*, Emma Claire Pitman, Madison Grace Pye*, Haley Amber Raburn*, Emily N. Ramie*, Elisa Rayne West*, Rebecca Lynn White
Sarepta: Kody Grant Herrick*, Brianna J. Lewis, Meagan Sydney Maxwell*, Abram Cohen Otwell*
Sibley: William Ryan Kendrick*, Maya Faith Merritt*, Caroline Elizabeth Perry*, Jinny P. Schober*
Springhill: Lyndie P. Green*, James Arthur Hardaway, Anna Eliot Orr*, William P. Smith*