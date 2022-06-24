Ouachita

Ouachita Baptist University has named students to its Spring 2022 President’s List and Dean’s List.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.

The following Magnolia-area students are included in the President’s List and are listed in order of hometown:

Camden -- Halley Bryant, Lucas McCann, Kathryn Totty

El Dorado -- Kasey Dumas, Jake Hunter, Buck McKnight, Kate Vernon

Hope -- Hannah Lloyd

Magnolia -- Elise McWilliams

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must compile a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.9 and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.

The following Magnolia-area students are included in the Ouachita Dean’s List and are listed in order of hometown:

Camden -- Katye Leggett, Grace Tidwell, Noah Worley

El Dorado -- Madilyn Bonsall, Madison Jackson, Jana Milam

Hope -- Matthew Lloyd, Jillian Woodruff

Magnolia -- Thomas Harrington

Smackover -- Beau Burson

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you