Ouachita Baptist University has named students to its Spring 2022 President’s List and Dean’s List.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
The following Magnolia-area students are included in the President’s List and are listed in order of hometown:
Camden -- Halley Bryant, Lucas McCann, Kathryn Totty
El Dorado -- Kasey Dumas, Jake Hunter, Buck McKnight, Kate Vernon
Hope -- Hannah Lloyd
Magnolia -- Elise McWilliams
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must compile a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.9 and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
The following Magnolia-area students are included in the Ouachita Dean’s List and are listed in order of hometown:
Camden -- Katye Leggett, Grace Tidwell, Noah Worley
El Dorado -- Madilyn Bonsall, Madison Jackson, Jana Milam
Hope -- Matthew Lloyd, Jillian Woodruff
Magnolia -- Thomas Harrington
Smackover -- Beau Burson