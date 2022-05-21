UAMS

Degrees and certificates were conferred Saturday to 942 graduates of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' (UAMS) five colleges and graduate school.

Degrees were awarded to 162 in the College of Medicine, 182 in the College of Nursing, 91 in the College of Pharmacy, 67 in the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health, 382 in the College of Health Professions, and 58 in the Graduate School.

Degrees and certificates conferred include the doctor of philosophy, doctor of medicine, doctor of pharmacy, doctor of nursing practice, master of science, master of nursing science, bachelor of science in nursing, master of public health, doctor of public health, master of health administration, postbaccalaureate certificate in public health, master of science in health care analytics and a variety of degrees in allied health disciplines including certificates, bachelor of science degrees, postbaccalaureate certificates, master of communication sciences and disorders, master of physician assistant studies, doctor of audiology and doctor of physical therapy.

The following are South Arkansas graduates of the five UAMS colleges and graduate school who authorized the release of their name and hometown. Graduates are divided by college and hometown unless otherwise noted.

UAMS College of Medicine

The following graduates received their Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree.

Arkadelphia

Madeline Danielle Cook

Matthew Robert Savage

Camden

Jackson Lide Mosley

De Queen

James Thomas Sellers

El Dorado

Zeel Nilesh Modi

Fordyce

Brandon Michael Payne

Texarkana

Kristen Joan Perri Rice Moore

UAMS College of Nursing

The following graduates received either a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Master of Science in Nursing (MNSc.) or a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree.

Camden

Terrye Arnette Gordon

Dumas

Angel TraShon Livingston

El Dorado

Takia Aun'Jane McKoy

Emily Nicole Ruehr

Magnolia

Jennifer Leigh Biddle

Taryn Covington King

Monticello

Lauren Elizabeth Roark

Texarkana

Kylie Rian Davis

Samuel Allen Nix

Dustin Garrett Rayburn

Maud, Texas

Bethany Anne Copeland

Texarkana, Texas

Mylene Tayag Crouthamel

UAMS College of Health Professions

The following graduates are listed by degree program.

Bachelor of Science in Cardio Respiratory Care

Elizabeth Golden - Smackover

De'Andra Alysse Washington - Shreveport, Louisiana

Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene

Karli Ashlin Boatright - Texarkana, Texas

Rosa Isabel Elizondo - De Queen

Alejandro Hernandez - De Queen

Rachel Alison Hoffman - Texarkana, Texas

Sidney Danielle Sizemore - Monticello

Katie Allison Thompson - Rison

Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science

Sophia Trieu Nguyen - Texarkana, Texas

Nikita Nicole Rice - Nashville

Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Medicine Imaging Science

Ashanti Kare' Hill - Bossier City, Louisiana

Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Imaging Sciences

Dylan Dwayne Gibson - Maud, Texas

Emily Grace Martin - Dierks

Doctor of Audiology

Elizabeth Marie Nobel Bellotte - Haughton, Louisiana

Jonathan Kahari Williams - Camden

Doctor of Physical Therapy

Cameron McKay Cupp - El Dorado

Shelby Layne Tipton - Ashdown

Callie Rose Turner - Monroe, Louisiana

Elizabeth Christine Vaughan - Camden

Master of Physician Assistant Studies

Jordan Taylor Kalousek - Smackover

Sarah Elizabeth Lilly - Haughton, Louisiana

Jason L. McBride - Murfreesboro

Halie Annette Moreno - El Dorado

Master of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders

Ashlyn Paige Graves - Woodlawn

UAMS College of Pharmacy

The following graduates received their Doctorate of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree.

Amity

Laiken Hope Sorrells

Camden

Alexis Morgan

El Dorado

Sabrina Michelle Hardy

Geoffrey Thomas Vaughn

Horatio

Stephanie Nicole Rivas

Magnolia

Anna Marie DeLoach

Monticello

Christopher C. Kelley

Norphlet

Anna Anna Bolding

Prescott

Taylor Denae McClanahan

Taylor

Savanna LeAnn Scott

Benton, Louisiana

Kelsey Grill Walraven

West Monroe, Louisiana

Bailey Nicole Holloway

Dekalb, Texas

Emily Ann Banda

Hooks, Texas

Lara J. Rains

Redwater, Texas

Kyle Mackenzie Davis

UAMS Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health

The following graduates are listed by degree program.

Master of Health Administration

Danielle Elizabeth West - Monticello

Master of Public Health

Jeremy Lawrence Courtney - Warren

Alexander Sui Kwok - Nashville

Taylor Denae McClanahan - Prescott

