Degrees and certificates were conferred Saturday to 942 graduates of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' (UAMS) five colleges and graduate school.
Degrees were awarded to 162 in the College of Medicine, 182 in the College of Nursing, 91 in the College of Pharmacy, 67 in the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health, 382 in the College of Health Professions, and 58 in the Graduate School.
Degrees and certificates conferred include the doctor of philosophy, doctor of medicine, doctor of pharmacy, doctor of nursing practice, master of science, master of nursing science, bachelor of science in nursing, master of public health, doctor of public health, master of health administration, postbaccalaureate certificate in public health, master of science in health care analytics and a variety of degrees in allied health disciplines including certificates, bachelor of science degrees, postbaccalaureate certificates, master of communication sciences and disorders, master of physician assistant studies, doctor of audiology and doctor of physical therapy.
The following are South Arkansas graduates of the five UAMS colleges and graduate school who authorized the release of their name and hometown. Graduates are divided by college and hometown unless otherwise noted.
UAMS College of Medicine
The following graduates received their Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree.
Arkadelphia
Madeline Danielle Cook
Matthew Robert Savage
Camden
Jackson Lide Mosley
De Queen
James Thomas Sellers
El Dorado
Zeel Nilesh Modi
Fordyce
Brandon Michael Payne
Texarkana
Kristen Joan Perri Rice Moore
UAMS College of Nursing
The following graduates received either a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Master of Science in Nursing (MNSc.) or a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree.
Camden
Terrye Arnette Gordon
Dumas
Angel TraShon Livingston
El Dorado
Takia Aun'Jane McKoy
Emily Nicole Ruehr
Magnolia
Jennifer Leigh Biddle
Taryn Covington King
Monticello
Lauren Elizabeth Roark
Texarkana
Kylie Rian Davis
Samuel Allen Nix
Dustin Garrett Rayburn
Maud, Texas
Bethany Anne Copeland
Texarkana, Texas
Mylene Tayag Crouthamel
UAMS College of Health Professions
The following graduates are listed by degree program.
Bachelor of Science in Cardio Respiratory Care
Elizabeth Golden - Smackover
De'Andra Alysse Washington - Shreveport, Louisiana
Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene
Karli Ashlin Boatright - Texarkana, Texas
Rosa Isabel Elizondo - De Queen
Alejandro Hernandez - De Queen
Rachel Alison Hoffman - Texarkana, Texas
Sidney Danielle Sizemore - Monticello
Katie Allison Thompson - Rison
Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science
Sophia Trieu Nguyen - Texarkana, Texas
Nikita Nicole Rice - Nashville
Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Medicine Imaging Science
Ashanti Kare' Hill - Bossier City, Louisiana
Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Imaging Sciences
Dylan Dwayne Gibson - Maud, Texas
Emily Grace Martin - Dierks
Doctor of Audiology
Elizabeth Marie Nobel Bellotte - Haughton, Louisiana
Jonathan Kahari Williams - Camden
Doctor of Physical Therapy
Cameron McKay Cupp - El Dorado
Shelby Layne Tipton - Ashdown
Callie Rose Turner - Monroe, Louisiana
Elizabeth Christine Vaughan - Camden
Master of Physician Assistant Studies
Jordan Taylor Kalousek - Smackover
Sarah Elizabeth Lilly - Haughton, Louisiana
Jason L. McBride - Murfreesboro
Halie Annette Moreno - El Dorado
Master of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders
Ashlyn Paige Graves - Woodlawn
UAMS College of Pharmacy
The following graduates received their Doctorate of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree.
Amity
Laiken Hope Sorrells
Camden
Alexis Morgan
El Dorado
Sabrina Michelle Hardy
Geoffrey Thomas Vaughn
Horatio
Stephanie Nicole Rivas
Magnolia
Anna Marie DeLoach
Monticello
Christopher C. Kelley
Norphlet
Anna Anna Bolding
Prescott
Taylor Denae McClanahan
Taylor
Savanna LeAnn Scott
Benton, Louisiana
Kelsey Grill Walraven
West Monroe, Louisiana
Bailey Nicole Holloway
Dekalb, Texas
Emily Ann Banda
Hooks, Texas
Lara J. Rains
Redwater, Texas
Kyle Mackenzie Davis
UAMS Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health
The following graduates are listed by degree program.
Master of Health Administration
Danielle Elizabeth West - Monticello
Master of Public Health
Jeremy Lawrence Courtney - Warren
Alexander Sui Kwok - Nashville
Taylor Denae McClanahan - Prescott