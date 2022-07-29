The Captain Henderson House at Henderson State University will reopen in August as an inn and event venue under the management of the David Goodman family of Arkadelphia.
Henderson State University recently reached a lease agreement with the Goodmans, who hope to bring the historic home “back to life” by offering a memorable overnight lodging experience, and providing a unique and historic atmosphere for hosting weddings, meetings, and other special events.
David and Karrie Goodman have owned and operated Mary & Martha’s Florist and Gifts in Arkadelphia for 16 years. Their daughter, Addy Murphree, will manage the Captain Henderson House.
“A while ago, Henderson put out an inquiry for someone to run the house. That was the first thought of possibility for us,” said Murphree. “It wasn’t until this year, however, that we started tangibly dreaming about the hands we could extend in our community.
“We saw this beautiful home, a beautiful testament to both Henderson and Arkadelphia, and we felt we had the ability to bring it back to life as an act of service to the places we love so dearly.”
Murphree’s grandmother, Marsha Whalen, previously served as a part-time innkeeper at the Henderson House for 12 years, and often arrived early to make breakfast for guests. Murphree and her mother would sometimes accompany Whalen. They would occasionally sleep over on nights when the house had an open room.
“She has been helping us this summer clean rooms and organize the kitchen,” Murphree said. “It has been such a sweet time because the Captain Henderson House had meant so much to her back then, and now she gets to be back in it with her family.”
The 9,000-square-foot Victorian mansion began as a small cottage in 1876, and was expanded in 1906 and in the 1920s. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1998. Henderson State purchased the house in 1979 and operated it as a museum. Following an extensive renovation project in 1999, The Captain Henderson House reopened as an on-campus bed and breakfast inn, until it closed in 2020 due to COVID.
“When this opportunity came along with the Goodmans, it seemed like a perfect fit with their community involvement and a business already
established in Arkadelphia,” said Bernadette Hinkle, Henderson State’s vice chancellor for finance and administration. “With this partnership, I know it’s going to be successful, and I believe that the whole community will benefit from it. I’m excited for what they can do.”
Hinkle said the property still belongs to Henderson State.
“What we have agreed to is that the Goodmans will pay for their operation expenses, and Henderson will pay for its own expenses,” Hinkle said. “It’s a lease arrangement. The property is ours, and we want to keep it that way.”
“We offer a commercial kitchen open for our customers’ choice of event catering companies, eight rooms ready for a night’s rest, two dining areas for meetings, a wraparound porch for visiting, and a manicured lawn just itching for celebrations,” Murphree said.
The Captain Henderson House will be open to reservations after August 11. A ribbon cutting and grand opening will be announced soon.