EAST CAMDEN -- SAU Tech has named Columbia County students on its Fall 2022 Chancellor’s List and Dean’s List.
Chancellor's List students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester and received a 4.00 semester GPA on all hours attempted.
Chancellor’s List:
Caylea Brummett of Magnolia
Angela Collins of Magnolia
Zachary Colquitt of McNeil
Matthew DeSeguirant of Magnolia
Madison Lee of Magnolia
Douglas Mitchell of Magnolia
Abbigail Poindexter of Magnolia
Jason Register of Magnolia
Cameron Warren of Magnolia
Dean’s List students are registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who received a minimum 3.50 semester GPA on all hours attempted are awarded the designation.
Dean’s List:
Christie Franks of Magnolia
Jada Grant of Waldo
Jaxson O'Hara of Magnolia
De'Raylen Williams of Magnolia