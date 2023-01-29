SAU Tech

EAST CAMDEN -- SAU Tech has named Columbia County students on its Fall 2022 Chancellor’s List and Dean’s List.

Chancellor's List students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester and received a 4.00 semester GPA on all hours attempted.

Chancellor’s List:

Caylea Brummett of Magnolia

Angela Collins of Magnolia

Zachary Colquitt of McNeil

Matthew DeSeguirant of Magnolia

Madison Lee of Magnolia

Douglas Mitchell of Magnolia

Abbigail Poindexter of Magnolia

Jason Register of Magnolia

Cameron Warren of Magnolia

Dean’s List students are registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who received a minimum 3.50 semester GPA on all hours attempted are awarded the designation.

Dean’s List:

Christie Franks of Magnolia

Jada Grant of Waldo

Jaxson O'Hara of Magnolia

De'Raylen Williams of Magnolia

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you