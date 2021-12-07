The Arkansas Tech Faculty Senate voted as a bloc to affirm the faculty voice of no-confidence in President Dr. Robin Bowen's leadership on December 1.
A survey of all 285 full-time faculty on the ATU Russellville campus, which garnered a response rate of 82.5% of all full-time faculty (235 responses), found that 81.9% of respondents (185) did not have confidence in Dr. Bowen's leadership of Arkansas Tech University. This equates to 64.9% of all full-time faculty at Arkansas Tech University, while 18.1% of respondents (41) have confidence (14.4% of all full-time faculty).
