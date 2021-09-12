Micheala Roden is the recipient of the Joey Baker/Emerson, Arkansas Scholarship Award at Harding College of Pharmacy in Searcy.
Roden is from Magnolia. The scholarship is awarded to a Harding College of Pharmacy student that has completed undergraduate work at Southern Arkansas University.
Roden was selected because of her outstanding academic work at Harding College of Pharmacy. In addition to the cash award, Roden received a copy of Baker’s new book, “Baker’s Dirty Dozen Principles for Financial Independence.” Principle No. 13 in the book deals with giving back.
Baker is originally from Emerson and received his bachelor of business administration degree at Southern Arkansas University.