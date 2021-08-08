Ouachita Baptist University has named 367 students to its Spring 2021 President’s List, and 409 students to the Dean’s List.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
Area students on the President’s List:
Camden – Piper Fain, Mason Holder, Madeline Knight, Lucas McCann, Kathryn Totty
El Dorado – Halley Bryant, Jana Milam, Kate Vernon
Fordyce – McKenzie Smith
Hope – Jillian Woodruff
Magnolia – Gracen Seabaugh, Madison Williamson
Prescott – Cade Haynie
TexARKana -- Melissa Brown, Eden Crow, Paxton Jameson, Emily McMaster
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must compile at least a 3.5 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
Area students on the Dean’s List:
Camden – MaKenna Holder, Sabrina Russell, Grace Tidwell, Noah Worley
El Dorado – Jake Hunter, Lexi Passmore, Brooklin Pitard
Fordyce – Jack Brent
Hope – Hannah Lloyd, Nick Yates
Junction City – Terrell Gibson
Magnolia – Thomas Harrington
Smackover – Beau Burson
TexARKana -- Reese Chesshir, Matt Day, Emily Waters