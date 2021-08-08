Ouachita

Ouachita Baptist University has released its Dean's and President's lists.

Ouachita Baptist University has named 367 students to its Spring 2021 President’s List, and 409 students to the Dean’s List.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.

Area students on the President’s List:

Camden – Piper Fain, Mason Holder, Madeline Knight, Lucas McCann, Kathryn Totty

El Dorado – Halley Bryant, Jana Milam, Kate Vernon

Fordyce – McKenzie Smith

Hope – Jillian Woodruff

Magnolia – Gracen Seabaugh, Madison Williamson

Prescott – Cade Haynie

TexARKana -- Melissa Brown, Eden Crow, Paxton Jameson, Emily McMaster

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must compile at least a 3.5 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.

Area students on the Dean’s List:

Camden – MaKenna Holder, Sabrina Russell, Grace Tidwell, Noah Worley

El Dorado – Jake Hunter, Lexi Passmore, Brooklin Pitard

Fordyce – Jack Brent

Hope – Hannah Lloyd, Nick Yates

Junction City – Terrell Gibson

Magnolia – Thomas Harrington

Smackover – Beau Burson

TexARKana -- Reese Chesshir, Matt Day, Emily Waters

