The Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees voted Monday to certify Henderson State University’s recommendation of financial exigency.
The university’s website was updated Monday to note that the provost and Financial Exigency Committee will begin “developing recommendations over the next 30 days to reduce or eliminate instructional programs as well as terminate and/or reduce employment of faculty. We anticipate that the overall compression of the academic programs will be approximately 30-40 percent for a permanent reduction of spend and/or reallocation of instruction.”
The ASU System Board will consider recommendations from the chancellor, provost, and Financial Exigency Committee in May.
