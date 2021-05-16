The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division and the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) have announced a new scholarship, named “Foresters for the Future.”
The scholarship will provide $4,000 per semester, for four years, to an incoming freshman pursuing a forestry degree at UAM’s College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources.
Applications will be accepted through June 15. CLICK HERE for application information.
“Arkansas has nearly 19 million acres of forests with over 12 billion trees,” said State Forester Joe Fox. “This scholarship is a wonderful opportunity for a future forester to obtain a quality education and move into a dynamic and rewarding career field.”
The scholarship program was established by Act 399 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Arkansas General Assembly. The underlying legislation, House Bill 1389, was sponsored by Representative Ken Bragg and Senator Ben Gilmore and was signed into law by Governor Hutchinson on March 17, 2021.
“As the only professional forester in the Arkansas Legislature, I have had the privilege of representing several concerns that affect our forest industry. One of the current concerns is the shortage of students pursuing forestry degrees,” said Rep. Bragg. “The goal of Act 399 is to provide a sustainable supply of foresters in Arkansas for an industry that is poised for growth.
UAM and the Forestry Division hope the scholarship will entice students to pursue forestry as a career. UAM expects to graduate 13 students with forestry degrees this year, their largest class of foresters in several years. According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics the average age of foresters in 2020 was 47.