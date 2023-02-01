Henderson State University has announced the students listed on the Chancellor’s List and Honor Roll for the Fall 2022 semester.
To be named to the Chancellor’s List, a student must have achieved a 4.0 grade point average, as a full-time student, for the entire semester. To make the Honor Roll, a student must have received at least a 3.5 grade point average, as a full-time student, for the semester.
South Arkansas students on the lists by hometown:
Bearden
Honor Roll graduate: Heather Johnson
Honor Roll undergraduate: Hunter B. Garcia, Laila D. Rucks
Camden
Chancellor’s List graduate: Scot Bentz, Ashley C. King, Tyler Linton, Bradli Marshall, Chase L. McDonald
Chancellor’s List undergraduate: Laurie E. Ledbetter, Gabriella S. Tidwell, Kelley N Whiteside
Honor Roll graduate: Evan Wheatley
Honor Roll undergraduate: Gunner W. Branch, Jerry W. Gaston
Chidester
Honor Roll graduate: Lesli Chestnut
Honor Roll undergraduate: Melanie E. Purifoy
El Dorado
Chancellor’s List graduate: Amber Love
Honor Roll graduate: Daniela Rivas
Honor Roll undergraduate: Alex B. Burris, Tayler B. Jackson, Keontae B. Larry, Isabella M. Licciardi, Jamesia Sapp
Junction City
Chancellor’s List undergraduate: Natalie M. Hanry, Destiny M. Pyle
Honor Roll undergraduate: Ethan J. Bryant, Brianna L. Farrar
Magnolia
Chancellor’s List graduate: Deborah A. Ellis, Eli Lester, Jared L. Mancil
Prescott
Chancellor’s List graduate: Patsy L. Bonds, Adrienne Gatlin
Honor Roll graduate: Brittany D. Hubbard
Honor Roll undergraduate: Emily G. Henderson
Rosston
Honor Roll graduate: Aspen J. Blakely
Smackover
Honor Roll undergraduate: Baylor J. Brumley
Stephens
Chancellor’s List graduate: Tara S. Holloway
Strong
Honor Roll undergraduate: Terra K. Burson
Taylor
Chancellor’s List graduate: Victoria R. Harper