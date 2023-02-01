Henderson State

Henderson State University has announced the students listed on the Chancellor’s List and Honor Roll for the Fall 2022 semester.

To be named to the Chancellor’s List, a student must have achieved a 4.0 grade point average, as a full-time student, for the entire semester. To make the Honor Roll, a student must have received at least a 3.5 grade point average, as a full-time student, for the semester.

South Arkansas students on the lists by hometown:

Bearden

Honor Roll graduate: Heather Johnson

Honor Roll undergraduate: Hunter B. Garcia, Laila D. Rucks

Camden

Chancellor’s List graduate: Scot Bentz, Ashley C. King, Tyler Linton, Bradli Marshall, Chase L. McDonald

Chancellor’s List undergraduate: Laurie E. Ledbetter, Gabriella S. Tidwell, Kelley N Whiteside

Honor Roll graduate: Evan Wheatley

Honor Roll undergraduate: Gunner W. Branch, Jerry W. Gaston

Chidester

Honor Roll graduate: Lesli Chestnut

Honor Roll undergraduate: Melanie E. Purifoy

El Dorado

Chancellor’s List graduate: Amber Love

Honor Roll graduate: Daniela Rivas

Honor Roll undergraduate: Alex B. Burris, Tayler B. Jackson, Keontae B. Larry, Isabella M. Licciardi, Jamesia Sapp

Junction City

Chancellor’s List undergraduate: Natalie M. Hanry, Destiny M. Pyle

Honor Roll undergraduate: Ethan J. Bryant, Brianna L. Farrar

Magnolia

Chancellor’s List graduate: Deborah A. Ellis, Eli Lester, Jared L. Mancil

Prescott

Chancellor’s List graduate: Patsy L. Bonds, Adrienne Gatlin

Honor Roll graduate: Brittany D. Hubbard

Honor Roll undergraduate: Emily G. Henderson

Rosston

Honor Roll graduate: Aspen J. Blakely

Smackover

Honor Roll undergraduate: Baylor J. Brumley

Stephens

Chancellor’s List graduate: Tara S. Holloway

Strong

Honor Roll undergraduate: Terra K. Burson

Taylor

Chancellor’s List graduate: Victoria R. Harper

