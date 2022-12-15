Four Henderson State University alumni and a current student have been appointed to the university’s Board of Visitors.
The board serves the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees in an advisory role to aid in securing financial support, to make recommendations about the educational and service needs of the university’s service area, and to provide counsel and guidance.
Members of the Henderson State Board of Visitors were selected by Henderson Chancellor Dr. Chuck Ambrose and recommended to the Board of Trustees for approval by ASU System President Dr. Chuck Welch.
The Board of Trustees approved the appointments at its Dec. 9 meeting.
The Board of Visitors includes:
-- Nikki Chandler, executive vice president of the Arkadelphia Alliance and Area Chamber of Commerce.
-- Lena Hayes, chief development officer for the Baptist Health Foundation in Little Rock.
-- Lloyd D. Jackson, assistant superintendent of school leadership for Kansas City Public Schools.
-- William G. Wright, West Region CEO for Southern Bancorp Bank in Arkadelphia.
-- Jordan Jones, a Henderson student from Glenwood.