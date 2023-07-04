Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.