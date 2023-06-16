The University of Central Arkansas Honors College has selected 75 incoming first-year students as its newest class of Norbert O. Schedler Honors College Scholars and 39 incoming first-year students for its University Scholars Program.
Jasmine Bates of Magnolia is among the students selected.
Chosen from more than 450 applicants, the entering Schedler Honors College Scholars and University Scholars classes of 2023 have an average high school GPA above 4.0 and an average ACT score of 30.
The Honors College class includes 107 students from Arkansas and seven out-of-state students.