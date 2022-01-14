Robert Ellis, career counselor for the College of Education and Health Professions at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, recently won the Southern Association of Colleges and Employers' "New Professional Award."
Recipients are selected based on "significant contributions to career services and/or recruitment" and "the unique quality of future leadership."
Ellis is a Magnolia native. He holds a master of arts in English from the University of Arkansas, and both a bachelor of arts in English and an associate of arts from SAU.
Ellis is a Certified Professional Career Coach and an experienced university-level instructor who has presented at regional conferences on career development topics. He currently serves as president of the Arkansas Association of Colleges and Employers, where he created monthly coffee chats, connecting career services professionals across the state.
Ellis also developed and implemented an Inclusion Equity Diversity and Awareness advisory panel to unite career services and recruitment professionals from across the state in enhancing the organization's DEI initiatives. He's planning an initiative that will provide free career coaching services to clients of a community literacy program. Ellis has made significant contributions to the field of career services in just three years, demonstrating leadership and initiative, his nomination letter noted.
Ellis was promoted to his current role in the University of Arkansas Career Development Center in the fall of 2021. As a career counselor, he helps students develop core competencies to manage their future careers. That includes reviewing resumes and cover letters, facilitating mock interviews, and assisting students with building a consistent professional brand.