University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduate and U.S. Air Force veteran Zhane Nelson earned his bachelor degree of Applied Science in Industrial Technology Management and Applied Engineering on Saturday, and has received eight employment offers from manufacturing, supply chain, and quality control employers totaling $500,000 in combined salary.
From among these offers, Nelson, from Henrico, VA, accepted a role as a process engineer for multinational consumer goods corporation P&G in Wisconsin starting this summer.
“It felt great receiving so many employment offers,” said Nelson. “It’s a key moment when you finally get to see your hard work pay off, but I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge all the UAPB faculty and family members who helped get me to this point, and they’ve all shared in my excitement.”
“The Industrial Technology Management and Applied Engineering program provides a clear pathway to professional excellence for our students,” said Dr. Charles R. Colen, Jr., ITMAE Department chairperson. “More than 90% of our graduates are placed with an employer within six months post-graduation.”
Nelson was an airman 1st cass in the Air Force and an aerospace ground equipment maintainer, so ITMAE “perfectly aligned with my military-honed skillset, and my existing community of family and friends attending UAPB made choosing the university simple.”
Industrial Technology Management and Applied Engineering is designed to prepare technical and technical management-oriented professionals for careers in business, industry, education, and government. Graduates leave UAPB with the knowledge and understanding of a variety of skills which include: material and production processes, industrial management and human relations, principles of distribution, design, safety, automation, and electronics. Additionally, students acquire a thorough understanding of the theories and ability to apply principles and concepts of science, mathematics, and the application of computer fundamentals.