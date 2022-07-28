Three Columbia County students recently graduated from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
Aaron Levi May of Waldo graduated with a Bachelor of Arts.
Kathren Mikayla Green of Magnolia graduated with a Bachelor of Science.
Mikayla Mae Sandusky of Magnolia graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science.
The university conferred 1,032 undergraduate and 282 graduate degrees and certificates from the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; College of Business; College of Education; College of Health and Behavioral Sciences; and College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.