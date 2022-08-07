The University of Arkansas at Monticello has announced the appointment of Dr. Shuneize Slater as dean of the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences.
Dr. Slater joins the leadership team at UAM with extensive knowledge of the university and its traditional service area. She grew up in Dumas, and graduated from UAM in 2009 with a bachelor of science in chemistry.
She earned her Ph.D. in pharmaceutical sciences in 2015 from the University of Mississippi. Since 2016, Dr. Slater has been on the faculty at Rock Valley College in Illinois as an assistant professor of general and organic chemistry and as head of the Organic Chemistry division.
Crystal Halley, UAM’s vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, said Dr. Slater’s knowledge of UAM and southeast Arkansas, her dynamic personality and her innovative approaches to serving students make her an ideal leader at a time of evolution and enhancement of university services.
Dr. Slater looks forward to the opportunities and challenges of her new position, saying, “Returning to southeast Arkansas and UAM fulfills a dream I have long had to serve the community I grew up in and the university that served me so well as an undergraduate.”
Dean Slater’s appointment began on August 1.