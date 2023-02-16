OBU

Harvey Jones Sciences Center at Ouachita Baptist University.

Ouachita Baptist University has reported its highest spring headcount in more than 26 years with a total Spring 2023 enrollment of 1,682.

Ouachita is sustaining momentum in student recruitment and retention; total Ouachita enrollment increased 17% the past six years while many colleges and universities have reported enrollment decreases.

“In addition to record enrollment, our four-year graduation rate is about double that of many public universities, and our placement rate for graduates is 99% compared to a national average of 84%,” said Dr. Ben Sells, Ouachita president.

Total enrollment includes undergraduate residential students, undergraduate online students and graduate students, as well as high school students taking Ouachita courses for concurrent credit.

