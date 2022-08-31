The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund has named Beth Weldon as a new team member.
Weldon, of El Dorado, joined the statewide nonprofit, also known by its acronym ASPSF, on August 15.
In her role as development manager, she deepens ASPSF’s relationships with individuals, businesses, and other organizations to secure funds that help single parents pursue higher education, graduate, and find a career with family-supporting wages.
“The work we do to help single parents is all the motivation I need to get out of bed every morning!” Beth said. “Helping these parents also helps their children, who see their parent valuing and pursuing more education and/or skills that increase their earning potential. Our scholarships are one stone cast into the water — but the ripple effect is felt throughout the families and communities we serve.”
A fundraising and marketing professional with 20 years of experience, Weldon was most recently vice president of marketing for First Financial Bank.
Previously, she was the executive director of the United Way of Union County and professional fundraiser and development director for the SHARE Foundation in El Dorado.
She has also served on multiple nonprofit boards, including the South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, Boy Scouts of America – DeSoto Council, Life Touch Hospice, Rotary Club of El Dorado, and El Dorado Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to have Beth join our ASPSF family and expand our development team,” said ASPSF Executive Director Ruthanne Hill. “Beth is committed to helping low-income single parents in Union County — and across Arkansas — invest in their education to become a vital part of Arkansas’ educated workforce.”
Beth and her husband, Chuck, live in El Dorado, have two grown children, and are expecting their first grandchild next year. A Union County native, Beth graduated from Parkers Chapel High School and then double majored in marketing and economics to earn a bachelor’s degree from Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia. When she’s not raising funds for single parents, Beth is hiking, golfing, or listening to live music.