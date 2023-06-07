UAMS

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has conferred degrees and certificates to 1,096 students in its five colleges and graduate school.

Degrees and certificates were awarded to 157 students in the College of Medicine, 210 in the College of Nursing, 524 in the College of Health Professions, 76 in the College of Pharmacy, 74 in the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health and 55 in the UAMS Graduate School.

Degrees and certificates conferred include the doctor of philosophy; doctor of medicine; doctor of pharmacy; doctor of nursing practice; master of science; master of nursing science; bachelor of science in nursing; master of public health; doctor of public health; master of health administration; postbaccalaureate certificate in public health; master of science in health care analytics; and a variety in allied health disciplines, including bachelor of science degrees, master of physician assistant studies and master of science degrees, and doctor of audiology and doctor of physical therapy degrees.

The following South Arkansas graduates of the five UAMS colleges and graduate school are those who authorized the release of their names and hometowns. Graduates are divided by college and hometown unless otherwise noted.

UAMS College of Medicine

The following graduates received their Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree.

Camden

Jessica Marie Snelgrove

Crossett

Cole M. Howie

De Queen

Jonathon Dean Ross

Dierks

Joshua Garrett Welch

El Dorado

Alyson Cole McKinnon

Rison

Alec Ross Stover

Texarkana

Bailee Ann Cummings

Sawyer Adam Hickey

Mason Andrew Rostollan

UAMS College of Nursing

The following graduates received either a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Master of Science in Nursing (MNSc) or a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree.

Bradley

Ashlyn Nicole Spruell

Crossett

Jessica Pack

Dermott

Yolanda Hargraves Shaw

El Dorado

Siesha Kinae Boyette

Mattie A. Keaster

Jennifer Blair Olivier

LynnLee Danielle Sweeney

Kashianna Traylor

Fordyce

Madeline Susan Reed

Hamburg

Jenny Murphy

Lewisville

Justin Terrell Brown

UAMS College of Health Professions

The following graduates are listed by degree program.

Bachelor of Science in Cardio Respiratory Care

Justin Thomas Jacobs – Rison

Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene

Kelli Faith Everett – Texarkana

Delaney Danielle Fogle – Camden

Taylor M. Mayo – El Dorado

Kelsey Joanna Porter – Hampton

Sarah Margaret Rogers – Texarkana, Texas

Kaylyn Genea Smith – Monticello

River Kinsey Watkins – Fouke

Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science

Orlando Rashaun Anderson – Camden

Mallory Anne Atkinson – Magnolia

Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Medicine Imaging Sciences

Brian Allen Jeans – Texarkana

Magan E. McDaniel – Smackover

Yasmine Nicole Morris – Magnolia

Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Imaging Sciences

Bradee McKean – Ashdown

Master of Physician Assistant Studies

Hannah Grace Brantley – Texarkana

Spencer Danielle Hughes – El Dorado

Madalynn Elizabeth Potter – Lake Village

Mary Abbygail White – Arkadelphia

Master of Science Communication Sciences and Disorders

Sara Emilee Roberson – Arkadelphia

Summer Danielle Stussy – Texarkana, Texas

Kaitlynd M. Wolven – Minden, Louisiana

Doctor of Audiology

Katelyn Taylor Curry – Rison

Doctor of Physical Therapy

UAMS College of Pharmacy

The following graduates received their Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree.

Magnolia

Preston Eubanks

Monticello

Toma Gale Menotti

Rison

Nathan Bradford Wilson

Smackover

Justin Edcel Troy Samonte Dino

Springhill, Louisiana

Brendon Michael Coughran

UAMS Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health

The following graduates are listed by degree program.

Master of Public Health

Bailee Ann Cummings – Texarkana

Jessica Marie Snelgrove – Camden

Sarah Elizabeth Springer – Camden

UAMS Graduate School

The following graduates are listed by degree program.

Certificate in Clinical and Translational Sciences

Kalee Holloway – Arkadelphia

Doctor of Philosophy Interdisciplinary Biomedical Sciences

Kalee Holloway – Arkadelphia

Kara Ashley O’Neal – Springhill, Louisiana

