The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has conferred degrees and certificates to 1,096 students in its five colleges and graduate school.
Degrees and certificates were awarded to 157 students in the College of Medicine, 210 in the College of Nursing, 524 in the College of Health Professions, 76 in the College of Pharmacy, 74 in the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health and 55 in the UAMS Graduate School.
Degrees and certificates conferred include the doctor of philosophy; doctor of medicine; doctor of pharmacy; doctor of nursing practice; master of science; master of nursing science; bachelor of science in nursing; master of public health; doctor of public health; master of health administration; postbaccalaureate certificate in public health; master of science in health care analytics; and a variety in allied health disciplines, including bachelor of science degrees, master of physician assistant studies and master of science degrees, and doctor of audiology and doctor of physical therapy degrees.
The following South Arkansas graduates of the five UAMS colleges and graduate school are those who authorized the release of their names and hometowns. Graduates are divided by college and hometown unless otherwise noted.
UAMS College of Medicine
The following graduates received their Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree.
Camden
Jessica Marie Snelgrove
Crossett
Cole M. Howie
De Queen
Jonathon Dean Ross
Dierks
Joshua Garrett Welch
El Dorado
Alyson Cole McKinnon
Rison
Alec Ross Stover
Texarkana
Bailee Ann Cummings
Sawyer Adam Hickey
Mason Andrew Rostollan
UAMS College of Nursing
The following graduates received either a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Master of Science in Nursing (MNSc) or a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree.
Bradley
Ashlyn Nicole Spruell
Crossett
Jessica Pack
Dermott
Yolanda Hargraves Shaw
El Dorado
Siesha Kinae Boyette
Mattie A. Keaster
Jennifer Blair Olivier
LynnLee Danielle Sweeney
Kashianna Traylor
Fordyce
Madeline Susan Reed
Hamburg
Jenny Murphy
Lewisville
Justin Terrell Brown
UAMS College of Health Professions
The following graduates are listed by degree program.
Bachelor of Science in Cardio Respiratory Care
Justin Thomas Jacobs – Rison
Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene
Kelli Faith Everett – Texarkana
Delaney Danielle Fogle – Camden
Taylor M. Mayo – El Dorado
Kelsey Joanna Porter – Hampton
Sarah Margaret Rogers – Texarkana, Texas
Kaylyn Genea Smith – Monticello
River Kinsey Watkins – Fouke
Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science
Orlando Rashaun Anderson – Camden
Mallory Anne Atkinson – Magnolia
Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Medicine Imaging Sciences
Brian Allen Jeans – Texarkana
Magan E. McDaniel – Smackover
Yasmine Nicole Morris – Magnolia
Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Imaging Sciences
Bradee McKean – Ashdown
Master of Physician Assistant Studies
Hannah Grace Brantley – Texarkana
Spencer Danielle Hughes – El Dorado
Madalynn Elizabeth Potter – Lake Village
Mary Abbygail White – Arkadelphia
Master of Science Communication Sciences and Disorders
Sara Emilee Roberson – Arkadelphia
Summer Danielle Stussy – Texarkana, Texas
Kaitlynd M. Wolven – Minden, Louisiana
Doctor of Audiology
Katelyn Taylor Curry – Rison
Doctor of Physical Therapy
UAMS College of Pharmacy
The following graduates received their Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree.
Magnolia
Preston Eubanks
Monticello
Toma Gale Menotti
Rison
Nathan Bradford Wilson
Smackover
Justin Edcel Troy Samonte Dino
Springhill, Louisiana
Brendon Michael Coughran
UAMS Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health
The following graduates are listed by degree program.
Master of Public Health
Bailee Ann Cummings – Texarkana
Jessica Marie Snelgrove – Camden
Sarah Elizabeth Springer – Camden
UAMS Graduate School
The following graduates are listed by degree program.
Certificate in Clinical and Translational Sciences
Kalee Holloway – Arkadelphia
Doctor of Philosophy Interdisciplinary Biomedical Sciences
Kalee Holloway – Arkadelphia
Kara Ashley O’Neal – Springhill, Louisiana