South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado has named its recent graduates.

Below is the list of spring 2021 graduates from South Arkansas

Community College in El Dorado:

From Alexander

Certificates of proficiency: Ethan Bergen Allen (emergency medical technology).

From Benton

Certificates of proficiency: Tyler Jordan Riffe (EMT).

From Calion

Certificates of proficiency: Tyler Laine Sharpe (metal inert gas welding).

From Camden

Associate’s degrees: Lacie Ann Landon (physical therapist assistance).

Technical certificates: Gracie Mae Muckelrath (general studies); Courtney Shea Pirtle (pre-health science); Joshua G. Jeffers (welding technology). Certificates of proficiency: Austin Jace Nixon (EMT); Timothy David Preston (MIG welding); Anna

Grace Sanders (nursing assistance); Jeffers (shielded metal arc welding).

From Conway

Certificates of proficiency: Adam Terril Jackson, Courtney Jordan Steward (EMT).

From Crossett

Associate’s degrees: Brett Allen Carter (computer information technology); Kacy Lynn Wells, Sunni Elizabeth Lee (PTA); Garrett Lyle Trussell (general studies). Technical certificates: Jaylon Darnell Brown, Rebekah Ann Frisby (general studies); Carter (CIT); Mackenzie Brooke Reed (practical nursing); Jana Lyn Kelly, Jessica Renee Gunter (pre-health science). Certificates of proficiency: Carter (computer networking).

From El Dorado

Associate’s degrees: Chavez Emonte Curley, Johnny Ray Murphy, Parker August Amason (CIT); Shamequa Dayleon Burks, Zachary Faulkner (criminal justice); Nakeysha Desha Brown (early-childhood education); BriAnne Jennine Ruiz, Caliyah Dashae Johnson, Da'qua Henderson, Lisa Marie Rodriguez (general business); Emigdio Torres (general technology); Allison Layne Snider, Savannah Corrinne Slaughter (PTA); Brenda Giuliani Morales, Justin Bryan Vansickle, Katelyn Nicole Ham (arts); Devin A. White, Keelyann Havens Fennell, Whitney R. Lee (general studies); Wendy Raley (education).

Technical certificates: Allison Paige Goodwin, Morales, Ruiz, Charissa Rose McCallister, Evan Richard McGoogan, Hannah McGaha, Kyla Simone’ Frazier, Matthew Wolfskill, McKenzie Khyerra Tate, Toni Denell Crutchfield, Trinity Treyan Simpson, Tyler Jerence Everette (general studies); Airam Roberto Sanchez, Johnson, Henderson, Vansickle, Rodriguez, Maria Fernanda Sanchez, Tonya T. Furlow (accounting); Jason Alexander Custodio, Scott August Pieroni (automotive service technology); Burks (criminal justice); Casey Marie Thurlkill (culinary arts); Raley (education studies); Furlow (general business); Aryca Saiselu Campos, Crystal Owen, Estefania DeLeon, Juana Melody Sierra, Kayla Dumas, Quiana Jackson, Raven Dane Dunn, Sophie Elise Lowery (practical nursing); Asia Armani Brown, Brian Tanner Williams, Gracie Lynn Ragan, Hannah Elizabeth Callender, Hayleigh Elizabeth Farish, Kayla Ann McDougald, Kennedy Webb, Kenya Yakesha Singleton, Slaughter, Susan Lee Tolin (pre-health science); Daniel E. Cervantes, David Russell Martin, Rodney M. McDowell (welding technology). Certificates of proficiency: Elijah Brazle, Custodio, Michael Schlipp, Roger Edward Whitcher, Pieroni (automotive diagnostics); Conner Jones, Custodio, Matthew P. Hernandez, Maverick Michael Jerry, Schlipp, Whitcher, Sidney Jax Todd (automotive maintenance); Murphy (computer technology); Kade Wayne Newton (criminal justice); Hannah Marie Jerry (early-childhood education); Asiaa Bionca Taylor Jones, Shamequa Dayleon Burks (EMT); LaShonna Net Williams (industrial technology); Austin Wyatt Dumas, Carey Haynes, Hunter Powell, Newton, Kadedra Ranaye Henry, Kinsley Jane Dumas, Madisen Dodson, Tyler Raley, Wynter Mathis (law enforcement); Cleanthia Willis, Miranda Elizabeth Jerry (medical coding); Anthony Olivar, Bradey Joseph Williams, Byron Osiel Ruiz, Daniel Santos, David Santos, Eduardo Javier Olmos, Keegan Smith, Luis Bryan Trujillo, Rodrigo Christian Torres, Sawyer Lane Morgan, Shane Anthony Modica (MIG welding); Kenzie Nicole Mixon, Sarah Guadalupe Benites, Stormy Cheyenne Lewis (nursing assistance); Kayla Ann McDougald (phlebotomy); Austin Tyler Hutchins, Brandon Vasquez, Cervantes, Martin, Francisco Echavarria, Howard Jacob Skinner, Howard N. Skinner, Kenneth Earl Frazier, Nicholas Jack Kent (tungsten inert gas welding); Chandler Herron, Martin, Jake Meguaion Mattox, James Logan Anders, Jovanni Arias, Justin Kooms, Quantavious Singleton, Rodney M. McDowell, Sawyer Lane Morgan, Shawn Morrison, Timothy Patrick Turbeville (welding layout and pipefitting).

From Emerson

Technical certificates: Treyanna Dionjalae Robinson (practical nursing).

From Fordyce

Associate’s degrees: Jillian Shantay Belin (criminal justice). Technical certificates: Belin (criminal justice). Certificates of proficiency: Belin (law enforcement).

From Fountain Hill

Technical certificates: Lilly Mae McCraw (pre-health science).

From Glenwood

Technical certificates: Ryan Tyler Franks (general studies).

From Greenbrier

Certificates of proficiency: Kaela Irene Martinez (EMT).

From Gurdon

Associate’s degrees: Michaelynn Denise Rogers (PTA).

From Hamburg

Technical certificates: DeeDee Catherine Austin, Lowry Seth Sweeney (pre-health science).

From Hampton

Associate’s degrees: Taylor Breanne Clemons (arts). Technical certificates: Mackenzie Grace Ivy, Shelby Susie Belin (pre-health science). Certificates of general studies: Tanner James Virden, Taylor Breanne Clemons.

From Jacksonville

Certificates of proficiency: Michael Anthony Wiggs (EMT).

From Junction City

Associate’s degrees: Whitley Renee Meeks (early-childhood education); Abigail Lucille Pierce (arts). Certificates of proficiency: Nicholas Patterson (automotive diagnostics); Lance Skyler Bedgood (MIG welding); Ethan Daniel Holmes, Jonathan Blake Wilson (TIG welding).

From Lake Village

Technical certificates: Kaitlin Beth Burton (pre-health science).

From Lawson

Associate’s degrees: Jordan Faith Vonneumann (arts).

From Little Rock

Certificates of proficiency: Brandon Nicholas Lee Medlock, James Alexander Gonzales, Jared Michael Allison, Kalilah Eshe Siddiq, Taylor Green, Whitley Elaine Page (EMT).

From Louann

Associate’s degrees: Tristian Nycole Eiland (arts). Technical certificates: Eiland (welding technology). Certificates of proficiency: Abben Smith (MIG welding), Eiland (TIG welding), Eiland (welding layout and pipefitting).

From Magnolia

Associate’s degrees: Mary Virginia Russell (PTA), Markeveon Javarious Strickland, Parker Ellen Tinnell (arts); Kalynn Javaughn Easter (education). Technical certificates, Strickland (general studies), Kiara Bradford, Shaniqua Shanay Cooper (early-childhood education); Madison Hope Hall (education studies); Haley Brice (practical nursing); Abigail Nichole Wells, Tinnell (pre-health science).

Certificates of proficiency, Bradford, Cooper (early-childhood education), Lexi Michelle Sievert (phlebotomy).

From McGehee

Associate’s degrees: Samantha Marie Gannaway (PTA).

From Monticello

Associate’s degrees: Lynda Allison Hawkins (PTA). Technical certificates: Karley Madison Berryman (practical nursing); Anna Marie Funderburg, Jennifer Santos Andrade (pre-health science).

From Norphlet

Technical certificates: Preston Alan Oliver (welding technology). Certificates of proficiency: Eliah Winer, Wesley Murphy (MIG welding); Oliver (welding layout and pipefitting).

From North Little Rock

Certificates of proficiency: Omar Pena-Romero (EMT).

From Smackover

Associate’s degrees: Ashley Nicole Holt (CIT); Kenlee Faith Hill (PTA). Technical certificates: Holt (CIT); Tishona Campbell (culinary arts); Lindsey Michelle Strickland, Stormy Jane Donham (pre-health science), Hannah Renea Davis, Rylee Ann Darden (general studies). Certificates of proficiency: Cody Reed, Evan Matthew Pietranski, Ronnie Tucker (MIG welding); Gracyn Nicole Belin (nursing assistance); Breylon Love (welding layout and pipefitting).

From Stamps

Technical certificates: Lindsey Leigh Downs (pre-health science).

From Stephens

Associate’s degrees: Austin Eugene Jones (arts). Certificates of proficiency: Audrey Lynn Dearman (nursing assistance).

From Strong

Associate’s degrees: Kristerica Janesha Scott (arts); Tamara Carol Smith (general studies). Technical certificates: Taunisha Fuller (early-childhood education).

Certificates of proficiency: Fuller (early-childhood education); Caster Broussard, Russell Pridgen (MIG welding); Adrian Bradley Martinez, Natalie Allissa Pace (nursing assistance); Brantley David Jerry (TIG welding); Jerry (welding layout and pipefitting).

From Vilonia

Certificates of proficiency: Justin Kyle Patterson (EMT).

From Waldo

Certificates of proficiency: Courtnie Annette Huffman (Phlebotomy).

From Warren

Associate’s degrees: Rosie Alonzo (general business); Dana Lynn Harvey (arts). Technical certificates: Harvey (general studies), Alonzo (accounting), Catera Nakole Thomas (culinary arts), Stephanie Kaye Smith (practical nursing), Torres (welding

technology). Certificates of proficiency: Jose Luis Torres (TIG welding); Torres (welding layout and pipefitting)

From Wilmar

Associate’s degrees: Megan Nichole Davis (PTA).

From Athens, Louisiana

Technical certificates: Tania Guadalupe De Leon Rodriguez (pre-health science).

From Bastrop, Louisiana

Technical certificates: Charity Nicole Anderson, Krystal Bagby Hickman (pre-health science).

From Bernice, Louisiana

Technical certificates: Paula Danette McCutcheon, Yessica Lopez (pre-health science).

From Choudrant, Louisiana

Technical certificates: Shanice Hardy (practical nursing); Holly Denice Younse (pre-health science).

From Dodson, Louisiana

Technical certificates: Amanda Howard Garrett (pre-health science).

From Downsville, Louisiana

Technical certificates: Heather Nicole Hancock (general business); Amber Nicole Ortega (pre-health science).

From Dubach, Louisiana

Technical certificates: Victoria Cole (practical nursing).

From Farmerville, Louisiana

Associate’s degrees: Benjamin Nolan Monk (PTA). Technical certificates: Bailee Rebecca Hurst (practical nursing).

From Grambling, Louisiana

Technical certificates: Mariah Woodard (pre-health science).

From Haynesville, Louisiana

Technical certificates: Ayanna Monae Crow (pre-health science).

From Lillie, Louisiana

Associate’s degrees: Braydon Michael Wilson (process technology). Certificates of proficiency: Corey Pate (automotive diagnostics).

From Marion, Louisiana

Technical certificates: Conner William Armstrong (pre-health science).

From Minden, Louisiana

Technical certificates: LaShavion Bonner (practical nursing); Richard Lee McKissack (pre-health science).

From Oak Grove, Louisiana

Technical certificates: April Nichole Pardon (pre-health science).

From Ruston, Louisiana

Technical certificates: LaQuasha T. Huey, Lashondra Minnifield (pre-health science).

From Spearsville, Louisiana

Associate’s degrees: Myleka Sade’ Pryor (early-childhood education). Certificates of proficiency: Jordon Lynette Barron (phlebotomy); Clayton Charles Millien, Eduardo Reyes (TIG welding).

From Summerfield, Louisiana

Associate’s degrees: Frederick Michael Daniel (education). Technical certificates: Daniel (education studies). Certificates of proficiency: Robert Jackson Pate (MIG welding).

From Katy, Texas

Associate’s degrees: Tasha Annette Gardner (arts). Technical certificates: Gardner (general studies).

