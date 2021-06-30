Below is the list of spring 2021 graduates from South Arkansas
Community College in El Dorado:
From Alexander
Certificates of proficiency: Ethan Bergen Allen (emergency medical technology).
From Benton
Certificates of proficiency: Tyler Jordan Riffe (EMT).
From Calion
Certificates of proficiency: Tyler Laine Sharpe (metal inert gas welding).
From Camden
Associate’s degrees: Lacie Ann Landon (physical therapist assistance).
Technical certificates: Gracie Mae Muckelrath (general studies); Courtney Shea Pirtle (pre-health science); Joshua G. Jeffers (welding technology). Certificates of proficiency: Austin Jace Nixon (EMT); Timothy David Preston (MIG welding); Anna
Grace Sanders (nursing assistance); Jeffers (shielded metal arc welding).
From Conway
Certificates of proficiency: Adam Terril Jackson, Courtney Jordan Steward (EMT).
From Crossett
Associate’s degrees: Brett Allen Carter (computer information technology); Kacy Lynn Wells, Sunni Elizabeth Lee (PTA); Garrett Lyle Trussell (general studies). Technical certificates: Jaylon Darnell Brown, Rebekah Ann Frisby (general studies); Carter (CIT); Mackenzie Brooke Reed (practical nursing); Jana Lyn Kelly, Jessica Renee Gunter (pre-health science). Certificates of proficiency: Carter (computer networking).
From El Dorado
Associate’s degrees: Chavez Emonte Curley, Johnny Ray Murphy, Parker August Amason (CIT); Shamequa Dayleon Burks, Zachary Faulkner (criminal justice); Nakeysha Desha Brown (early-childhood education); BriAnne Jennine Ruiz, Caliyah Dashae Johnson, Da'qua Henderson, Lisa Marie Rodriguez (general business); Emigdio Torres (general technology); Allison Layne Snider, Savannah Corrinne Slaughter (PTA); Brenda Giuliani Morales, Justin Bryan Vansickle, Katelyn Nicole Ham (arts); Devin A. White, Keelyann Havens Fennell, Whitney R. Lee (general studies); Wendy Raley (education).
Technical certificates: Allison Paige Goodwin, Morales, Ruiz, Charissa Rose McCallister, Evan Richard McGoogan, Hannah McGaha, Kyla Simone’ Frazier, Matthew Wolfskill, McKenzie Khyerra Tate, Toni Denell Crutchfield, Trinity Treyan Simpson, Tyler Jerence Everette (general studies); Airam Roberto Sanchez, Johnson, Henderson, Vansickle, Rodriguez, Maria Fernanda Sanchez, Tonya T. Furlow (accounting); Jason Alexander Custodio, Scott August Pieroni (automotive service technology); Burks (criminal justice); Casey Marie Thurlkill (culinary arts); Raley (education studies); Furlow (general business); Aryca Saiselu Campos, Crystal Owen, Estefania DeLeon, Juana Melody Sierra, Kayla Dumas, Quiana Jackson, Raven Dane Dunn, Sophie Elise Lowery (practical nursing); Asia Armani Brown, Brian Tanner Williams, Gracie Lynn Ragan, Hannah Elizabeth Callender, Hayleigh Elizabeth Farish, Kayla Ann McDougald, Kennedy Webb, Kenya Yakesha Singleton, Slaughter, Susan Lee Tolin (pre-health science); Daniel E. Cervantes, David Russell Martin, Rodney M. McDowell (welding technology). Certificates of proficiency: Elijah Brazle, Custodio, Michael Schlipp, Roger Edward Whitcher, Pieroni (automotive diagnostics); Conner Jones, Custodio, Matthew P. Hernandez, Maverick Michael Jerry, Schlipp, Whitcher, Sidney Jax Todd (automotive maintenance); Murphy (computer technology); Kade Wayne Newton (criminal justice); Hannah Marie Jerry (early-childhood education); Asiaa Bionca Taylor Jones, Shamequa Dayleon Burks (EMT); LaShonna Net Williams (industrial technology); Austin Wyatt Dumas, Carey Haynes, Hunter Powell, Newton, Kadedra Ranaye Henry, Kinsley Jane Dumas, Madisen Dodson, Tyler Raley, Wynter Mathis (law enforcement); Cleanthia Willis, Miranda Elizabeth Jerry (medical coding); Anthony Olivar, Bradey Joseph Williams, Byron Osiel Ruiz, Daniel Santos, David Santos, Eduardo Javier Olmos, Keegan Smith, Luis Bryan Trujillo, Rodrigo Christian Torres, Sawyer Lane Morgan, Shane Anthony Modica (MIG welding); Kenzie Nicole Mixon, Sarah Guadalupe Benites, Stormy Cheyenne Lewis (nursing assistance); Kayla Ann McDougald (phlebotomy); Austin Tyler Hutchins, Brandon Vasquez, Cervantes, Martin, Francisco Echavarria, Howard Jacob Skinner, Howard N. Skinner, Kenneth Earl Frazier, Nicholas Jack Kent (tungsten inert gas welding); Chandler Herron, Martin, Jake Meguaion Mattox, James Logan Anders, Jovanni Arias, Justin Kooms, Quantavious Singleton, Rodney M. McDowell, Sawyer Lane Morgan, Shawn Morrison, Timothy Patrick Turbeville (welding layout and pipefitting).
From Emerson
Technical certificates: Treyanna Dionjalae Robinson (practical nursing).
From Fordyce
Associate’s degrees: Jillian Shantay Belin (criminal justice). Technical certificates: Belin (criminal justice). Certificates of proficiency: Belin (law enforcement).
From Fountain Hill
Technical certificates: Lilly Mae McCraw (pre-health science).
From Glenwood
Technical certificates: Ryan Tyler Franks (general studies).
From Greenbrier
Certificates of proficiency: Kaela Irene Martinez (EMT).
From Gurdon
Associate’s degrees: Michaelynn Denise Rogers (PTA).
From Hamburg
Technical certificates: DeeDee Catherine Austin, Lowry Seth Sweeney (pre-health science).
From Hampton
Associate’s degrees: Taylor Breanne Clemons (arts). Technical certificates: Mackenzie Grace Ivy, Shelby Susie Belin (pre-health science). Certificates of general studies: Tanner James Virden, Taylor Breanne Clemons.
From Jacksonville
Certificates of proficiency: Michael Anthony Wiggs (EMT).
From Junction City
Associate’s degrees: Whitley Renee Meeks (early-childhood education); Abigail Lucille Pierce (arts). Certificates of proficiency: Nicholas Patterson (automotive diagnostics); Lance Skyler Bedgood (MIG welding); Ethan Daniel Holmes, Jonathan Blake Wilson (TIG welding).
From Lake Village
Technical certificates: Kaitlin Beth Burton (pre-health science).
From Lawson
Associate’s degrees: Jordan Faith Vonneumann (arts).
From Little Rock
Certificates of proficiency: Brandon Nicholas Lee Medlock, James Alexander Gonzales, Jared Michael Allison, Kalilah Eshe Siddiq, Taylor Green, Whitley Elaine Page (EMT).
From Louann
Associate’s degrees: Tristian Nycole Eiland (arts). Technical certificates: Eiland (welding technology). Certificates of proficiency: Abben Smith (MIG welding), Eiland (TIG welding), Eiland (welding layout and pipefitting).
From Magnolia
Associate’s degrees: Mary Virginia Russell (PTA), Markeveon Javarious Strickland, Parker Ellen Tinnell (arts); Kalynn Javaughn Easter (education). Technical certificates, Strickland (general studies), Kiara Bradford, Shaniqua Shanay Cooper (early-childhood education); Madison Hope Hall (education studies); Haley Brice (practical nursing); Abigail Nichole Wells, Tinnell (pre-health science).
Certificates of proficiency, Bradford, Cooper (early-childhood education), Lexi Michelle Sievert (phlebotomy).
From McGehee
Associate’s degrees: Samantha Marie Gannaway (PTA).
From Monticello
Associate’s degrees: Lynda Allison Hawkins (PTA). Technical certificates: Karley Madison Berryman (practical nursing); Anna Marie Funderburg, Jennifer Santos Andrade (pre-health science).
From Norphlet
Technical certificates: Preston Alan Oliver (welding technology). Certificates of proficiency: Eliah Winer, Wesley Murphy (MIG welding); Oliver (welding layout and pipefitting).
From North Little Rock
Certificates of proficiency: Omar Pena-Romero (EMT).
From Smackover
Associate’s degrees: Ashley Nicole Holt (CIT); Kenlee Faith Hill (PTA). Technical certificates: Holt (CIT); Tishona Campbell (culinary arts); Lindsey Michelle Strickland, Stormy Jane Donham (pre-health science), Hannah Renea Davis, Rylee Ann Darden (general studies). Certificates of proficiency: Cody Reed, Evan Matthew Pietranski, Ronnie Tucker (MIG welding); Gracyn Nicole Belin (nursing assistance); Breylon Love (welding layout and pipefitting).
From Stamps
Technical certificates: Lindsey Leigh Downs (pre-health science).
From Stephens
Associate’s degrees: Austin Eugene Jones (arts). Certificates of proficiency: Audrey Lynn Dearman (nursing assistance).
From Strong
Associate’s degrees: Kristerica Janesha Scott (arts); Tamara Carol Smith (general studies). Technical certificates: Taunisha Fuller (early-childhood education).
Certificates of proficiency: Fuller (early-childhood education); Caster Broussard, Russell Pridgen (MIG welding); Adrian Bradley Martinez, Natalie Allissa Pace (nursing assistance); Brantley David Jerry (TIG welding); Jerry (welding layout and pipefitting).
From Vilonia
Certificates of proficiency: Justin Kyle Patterson (EMT).
From Waldo
Certificates of proficiency: Courtnie Annette Huffman (Phlebotomy).
From Warren
Associate’s degrees: Rosie Alonzo (general business); Dana Lynn Harvey (arts). Technical certificates: Harvey (general studies), Alonzo (accounting), Catera Nakole Thomas (culinary arts), Stephanie Kaye Smith (practical nursing), Torres (welding
technology). Certificates of proficiency: Jose Luis Torres (TIG welding); Torres (welding layout and pipefitting)
From Wilmar
Associate’s degrees: Megan Nichole Davis (PTA).
From Athens, Louisiana
Technical certificates: Tania Guadalupe De Leon Rodriguez (pre-health science).
From Bastrop, Louisiana
Technical certificates: Charity Nicole Anderson, Krystal Bagby Hickman (pre-health science).
From Bernice, Louisiana
Technical certificates: Paula Danette McCutcheon, Yessica Lopez (pre-health science).
From Choudrant, Louisiana
Technical certificates: Shanice Hardy (practical nursing); Holly Denice Younse (pre-health science).
From Dodson, Louisiana
Technical certificates: Amanda Howard Garrett (pre-health science).
From Downsville, Louisiana
Technical certificates: Heather Nicole Hancock (general business); Amber Nicole Ortega (pre-health science).
From Dubach, Louisiana
Technical certificates: Victoria Cole (practical nursing).
From Farmerville, Louisiana
Associate’s degrees: Benjamin Nolan Monk (PTA). Technical certificates: Bailee Rebecca Hurst (practical nursing).
From Grambling, Louisiana
Technical certificates: Mariah Woodard (pre-health science).
From Haynesville, Louisiana
Technical certificates: Ayanna Monae Crow (pre-health science).
From Lillie, Louisiana
Associate’s degrees: Braydon Michael Wilson (process technology). Certificates of proficiency: Corey Pate (automotive diagnostics).
From Marion, Louisiana
Technical certificates: Conner William Armstrong (pre-health science).
From Minden, Louisiana
Technical certificates: LaShavion Bonner (practical nursing); Richard Lee McKissack (pre-health science).
From Oak Grove, Louisiana
Technical certificates: April Nichole Pardon (pre-health science).
From Ruston, Louisiana
Technical certificates: LaQuasha T. Huey, Lashondra Minnifield (pre-health science).
From Spearsville, Louisiana
Associate’s degrees: Myleka Sade’ Pryor (early-childhood education). Certificates of proficiency: Jordon Lynette Barron (phlebotomy); Clayton Charles Millien, Eduardo Reyes (TIG welding).
From Summerfield, Louisiana
Associate’s degrees: Frederick Michael Daniel (education). Technical certificates: Daniel (education studies). Certificates of proficiency: Robert Jackson Pate (MIG welding).
From Katy, Texas
Associate’s degrees: Tasha Annette Gardner (arts). Technical certificates: Gardner (general studies).