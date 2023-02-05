Philander Smith College is the recipient of a $2 million grant from the Global Ministries of the United Methodist Church.
The grant supports Phase 1 fundraising for the institution’s Dr. Joycelyn Elders School of Allied and Public Health in Little Rock.
The Harry R. Kendall Science and Health Mission Center, where the Elders School is housed, was completed at the college’s campus in 2004 thanks to an $8 million Global Ministries grant.
The latest multi-million-dollar award will fund the renovation and expansion of existing laboratory, research, and clinical spaces located within the Kendall Center. Additional plans supported by the grant include an Allied Health Simulation Center, as well as enhanced classroom spaces, skills and computer labs, and faculty spaces.
“Global Ministries is excited to help fund the renovation and expansion of the research laboratory and clinical spaces of the Dr. Joycelyn Elders School of Allied and Public Health. These spaces will provide vital health education and research opportunities for future generations of Black students and faculty,” said Roland Fernandes, general secretary of Global Ministries and the United Methodist Committee on Relief. “This grant builds on our long-standing support of Philander Smith College. Previous grants have supported the construction of The Harry R. Kendall Science and Health Mission Center, the campus center capital campaign, social justice mission projects, and Christian scholars and Black men’s programs.”
The Elders School is a $29.5 million project divided into two phases. The first phase is a $9.5 million plan with $5 million dedicated to renovating and expanding existing research laboratories, clinical and other instructional spaces, while Phase 2 will create a $20 million state-of-the-art Allied Health complex. With the Global Ministries’ gift, $6.5 million has been raised so far for phase one.
“We are tremendously grateful for this $2 million grant that reflects our deep-rooted relationship with the Global Ministries of the United Methodist Church,” said Roderick L. Smothers, president of Philander Smith College. “These critical funds will support the expansion that will enable the Dr. Joycelyn Elders School of Allied and Public Health to address global health disparities in fulfillment of the vision for The Harry R. Kendall Health and Science Mission Center --- which Global Ministries also generously helped make possible.”