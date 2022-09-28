The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will host the Southwest Arkansas Data Science and Computing Ecosystem Meeting at Hempstead Hall from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, October 14.
The purpose of the meeting is to allow business, and industry stakeholders across the state engage with ArDSCE to ensure that their perspective is included to guide workforce development efforts for information technology in Arkansas. Additionally, attendees will gain valuable insight into the data science and computing talent pipeline.
Brittni Hardie, UAHT Computer Information Science Instructor and ArDSCE representative for southwest Arkansas, said, “It is a critical time to build and maintain our state’s competitive edge in data science and computing. We hope all interested parties will attend this meeting to offer their business, industry, and education perspectives.”
The conference is free of charge and snacks will be provided.