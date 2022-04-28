Program eliminations and reductions have been recommended at Henderson State University.
The financial exigency committee has made its recommendations to the chancellor. The next step is for the chancellor to provide financial exigency recommendations to the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees for consideration. The board also will receive the financial exigency committee’s recommendations.
No recommendations are final until the ASU System board approves changes. A meeting is anticipated for May 5.
In a letter to Chancellor Charles Ambrose, the committee on Wednesday made suggestions for cuts.
Program eliminations
French
General studies
German
Music performance and composition
Accounting
Management information systems
Data science
Finance
Management
Business information systems
Marketing
Political science
The eliminations will amount to more than $1.7 million, according to Catherine Leach, chair of the Faculty Senate-appointed financial exigency committee. Leach goes on to note in the letter to Ambrose that a general business degree was suggested with many of the School of Business faculty being reassigned.
