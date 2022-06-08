UCA

The University of Central Arkansas has named Columbia County students to its Spring 2022 Presidential Scholars and Dean’s Lists.

Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify as a Presidential Scholar, including these Columbia County students:

Aileen Castillo of Magnolia

JLun D. Herron of Magnolia

Keyvonnie S. Nelson of Magnolia

Mikayla M. Sandusky of Magnolia

Eligibility on the Dean's List requires at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours. Local students include the following:

Riley M. Beshea of Taylor

Ashlyn Garrett of Magnolia

Kathren M. Green of Magnolia

