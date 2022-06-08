The University of Central Arkansas has named Columbia County students to its Spring 2022 Presidential Scholars and Dean’s Lists.
Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify as a Presidential Scholar, including these Columbia County students:
Aileen Castillo of Magnolia
JLun D. Herron of Magnolia
Keyvonnie S. Nelson of Magnolia
Mikayla M. Sandusky of Magnolia
Eligibility on the Dean's List requires at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours. Local students include the following:
Riley M. Beshea of Taylor
Ashlyn Garrett of Magnolia
Kathren M. Green of Magnolia