LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson expressed his “full confidence, support, and excitement” in the future of Henderson State University in a joint news conference Thursday with Henderson chancellor Chuck Ambrose.
Praising the leadership that has “worked hard to right the ship to put Henderson State on a good path,” Hutchinson said that Ambrose “has made tough decisions. He has my support in the decisions he’s made.” The most important reason for his confidence, Hutchinson said, is Henderson’s “singular focus on student success” and on “making college education more affordable, to make it more successful, and to make it more engaged going through the lower grades all the way up to grad school.”
Asserting that Henderson “will meet the 21st-century workforce needs,” Ambrose said that through new partnerships with Arkansas State University, other two-year campuses, and New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine, Henderson will “create pathways to high-demand jobs and meeting the needs of our communities.”
Based in New York, NYIT-COM is an accredited private medical school with a degree-granting campus in Jonesboro. It is one of the largest medical schools in the U.S.
According to Ambrose, Henderson is involved in “creating an I-30 learning community from Saline County to Arkadelphia, including K-12 partners, Arkansas State University-Three Rivers, Saline County Career and Technical Campus, and Henderson.”
“We will look a little different than higher education around the state,” Ambrose said, “and that’s okay.”
