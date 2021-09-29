A student from Nashville is among four freshmen named to the Sturgis Fellows in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences this fall at the University of Arkansas.
Trinity Tipton of Nashville will be part of U of A's oldest and one of its most esteemed fellowship programs.
It awards each fellow $72,000 over four years, covering tuition, room and board, and provides support for educational tools such as computer hardware and software, high-quality musical instruments, professional journals and participation at academic conferences.
Tipton is a summa cum laude honor graduate of Nashville High School, where she was involved in numerous activities, including Quiz Bowl, which she served as captain of for five years. Tipton was also vice president of public relations for FCCLA, received gold in a nationally competitive STAR event and served on student council.
She also interned at the Law Office of Steel and Gunter, shadowing attorney and District Judge Jessica Steel Gunter while also acquiring more than 150 hours of community service. She plans to major in anthropology, minor in political science and later attend law school.
Her parents are Denise and Loyd Woodruff and Will and Sunshine Tipton.
Other 2021 class members are Nicholas Harp of Berryville, Haven Jackson of Little Rock and Macy James of Calico Rock.
“Every year, our incoming Sturgis Fellows just astound me with not only the things they’ve already achieved, but with the potential and drive they have for completing their education and the goals they have for bettering the world around us,” said Todd Shields, dean of Fulbright College. “We’re excited to have these fellows become part of our Fulbright College family and can’t wait to see what each of them will do next.”
Sturgis Fellows must pursue a major within Fulbright College, complete an intensive academic program and graduate with honors. They are also encouraged to study abroad. The fellowships are made possible by the continued support of the Roy and Christine Sturgis Charitable and Educational Trust.
Since 1986, Sturgis Fellows have also gone on to win Rhodes, Marshall, Truman, Gates Cambridge, Goldwater and Fulbright Scholarships. Their undergraduate study abroad experiences have included programs in Japan, England, India, South Africa, Ghana, Rwanda, China, Russia, Italy, Germany, Austria, Australia, Scotland, Ireland, Spain, France, Denmark and Thailand.