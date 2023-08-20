The Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees received Thursday a list of 212 proposed capital improvement projects at ATU over the next five years.
The list was compiled and provided by the ATU Division of Administration and Finance. The estimated total cost for the 212 projects is $83.5 million.
Laury Fiorello, ATU vice president for administration and finance, reported that ATU is currently in position to safely sustain the issuance of $15 million in bond debt to fund prioritized projects from the proposed capital improvement program.
Next steps in pursuing the prioritized capital improvement projects presented at the meeting will include Fiorello and her staff gathering information about possible funding mechanisms for those projects. Further review of the capital improvement program and consideration of potential funding for prioritized projects is anticipated at the October 2023 ATU Board of Trustees meeting.
In other business on Thursday, the ATU Board of Trustees approved:
-- An offer to sell easement to the City of Russellville that will allow for Prairie Creek improvements on property owned by ATU with compensation of $69,000 from the city to ATU;
-- A request for the ATU president to be allowed to sign contracts with Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield regarding 2024 health, dental and vision insurance benefits services for ATU;
-- Meeting space rental rates for external groups that wish to utilize Williamson Hall Dining Room, with proceeds earmarked for future Williamson Hall capital needs;
-- An expansion of ATU agriculture beef and pork sales to individuals to add retail beef and pork sales, with proceeds earmarked for the ATU agriculture program and Williamson Hall capital needs;
-- A revised ATU freedom of expression policy that aligns with Act 614 of the 94th Arkansas General Assembly;
-- Revisions to the ATU student code of conduct and the ATU equal opportunity, harassment (sexual misconduct) and non-discrimination policy and procedures to align with Act 470 of the 94th Arkansas General Assembly;
Trustees rejected construction bids for a proposed campus entrance project at ATU in Russellville. Each of the bids came in over the budgeted amount for the project.
Fiorello said appropriate university personnel will review possible next steps relative to the proposed campus entrance project and report back to the board.
In personnel matters, the ATU Board of Trustees approved hiring the following full-time employees:
Khamphay Anderson, coordinator of campus visits, effective Aug. 14, 2023; Jennifer Brown, ATU-Ozark Campus workforce education faculty of adult education, for the 2023-24 academic year; Kate Carter, executive assistant to the athletic director, effective July 31, 2023; Ashley Cooksey, assistant professor of curriculum and instruction, for the 2023-24 academic year; Eli Cranor, writer in residence in the ATU College of Arts and Humanities and instructor of art, for the 2023-24 academic year; Keith Day, Arkansas Tech Career Center workforce education faculty of machining, for the 2023-24 academic year; Andrea Denk, visiting instructor of mathematics, for the 2023-24 academic year; Adam Dulka, assistant football coach, effective July 3, 2023; Amanda Dunn, visiting instructor of biology, for the 2023-24 academic year; Jonathan Estes, assistant baseball coach, effective July 15, 2023; Christopher Harkness, ATU-Ozark Campus workforce education faculty of automation, for the 2023-24 academic year; Farah Hatcher, Arkansas Tech Career Center-Paris workforce education faculty of health sciences, for the 2023-24 academic year; Jerry Hottinger, Arkansas Tech Career Center workforce education faculty of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, for the 2023-24 academic year; Dr. Ben Johns, visiting director of choral activities and instructor of music, for the 2023-24 academic year; MeKinzie Kyle, admissions officer, effective May 8, 2023; Jacquelynn LaBeff, administrative specialist II, for the 2023-24 fiscal year; Belinda Martin, athletic facilities manager, effective July 1, 2023; Stacey McCollough, ATU-Ozark Campus workforce education faculty of automation, for the 2023-24 academic year; Ashley Parsons, ATU-Ozark Campus workforce education faculty of biology, for the 2023-24 academic year; Dr. Mehdi Rahmani-Andebili, assistant professor of electrical engineering, for the 2023-24 academic year; Dr. Ralph Reese, visiting assistant professor of mathematics, for the 2023-24 academic year; Taylor Risinger, ATU-Ozark Campus Career Pathways counselor, effective Aug. 1, 2023; Tanessa Robinson, administrative specialist III, for the 2023-24 fiscal year; Gabe Sams, head women’s cross country and track and field coach, effective July 19, 2023; Dawood Sayyed, visiting instructor of business data analytics, for the 2023-24 academic year; Dr. Jackie Scarborough, ATU-Ozark Campus workforce education faculty of human services, for the 2023-24 academic year; Shawn Schnabel, assistant football coach, effective July 21, 2023; Noah Schrieber, ATU-Ozark Campus maintenance specialist, effective July 17, 2023; Misti Shankle, ATU-Ozark Campus TRIO program records management analyst, effective July 10, 2023; Lisa Snow, ATU-Ozark Campus workforce education faculty of health information technology, for the 2023-24 academic year; Josh Spangler, head men’s and women’s golf coach, effective Aug. 1, 2023; Kelse Tennison, Arkansas Tech Career Center workforce education faculty of welding technology, for the 2023-24 academic year; J. Todd Thompson, Arkansas Tech Career Center workforce education faculty of health science/emergency medical technician, for the 2023-24 academic year; Presley Thompson, admissions officer, effective May 8, 2023; Steven Ward, instructor of computer and information science, for the 2023-24 academic year; Dillon Webster, counselor, effective Aug. 14, 2023; and Hanyang Zhang, visiting instructor of business data analytics, for the 2023-24 academic year.
Trustees approved the following administrative appointments for current ATU faculty members, effective July 1, 2023:
Dr. Michael Bradley, associate professor of recreation and park administration, as interim head of the ATU Department of Agriculture and Tourism; Dr. Jeff Bright, professor of music and head of the ATU Department of Music, as associate dean of the ATU College of Arts and Humanities; Dr. Tim Carter, associate dean of the ATU College of Education and Health and professor of curriculum and instruction, as interim dean of the ATU College of Education and Health; Dr. Rene Couture, associate professor of student affairs administration, as interim head of the ATU Department of Emergency Management, Professional Studies and Student Affairs Administration; Dr. Theresa Cullen, professor of curriculum and instruction, as director of the ATU Center for Faculty Learning, Innovation and Faculty Engagement; Dr. Pam Dixon, associate professor of school counseling and leadership, as interim head of the ATU Department of Teaching and Leadership; Dr. John Jackson, head of the ATU Department of Biological Sciences and professor of fisheries science, as interim dean of the ATU College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics; Dr. Chris Kellner, professor of wildlife science, as interim head of the ATU Department of Biological Sciences; and Dr. Brett Stone, associate professor of health and physical education, as interim associate dean of the ATU College of Education and Health.
The board accepted resignations from the following ATU employees:
Joey Baldwin, head men’s and women’s golf coach, effective July 21, 2023; Dr. Surya Banerjee, assistant professor of biology, effective July 31, 2023; Chantelle Besley, instructor of mathematics, effective July 11, 2023; Jacob Boen, public safety patrol supervisor, effective July 7, 2023; Dr. Suparna Chatterjee, assistant professor of biology, effective July 31, 2023; Weiru Chen, assistant professor of computer and information science, effective July 31, 2023; Corey Danekas, ATU-Ozark Campus workforce education faculty of welding technology, effective Aug. 1, 2023; Laura Fawcett, Arkansas Tech Career Center workforce education faculty of health sciences, effective June 30, 2023; Brandie Gibbs, associate director of recruitment, effective Aug. 15, 2023; Christopher Griffin, public safety detective, effective July 21, 2023; Michael Hall, physical science lab coordinator and stockroom manager, effective June 30, 2023; William Reeder, assistant professor of journalism, effective June 16, 2023; Joan Reyna, ATU-Ozark Campus administrative specialist III, effective July 10, 2023; Marcus Smith, Arkansas Tech Career Center-Paris workforce education faculty of machining, effective June 30, 2023; Kristi Spittler-Brown, instructor of mathematics and statistics, effective Aug. 3, 2023; Mario Varela-Pecina, ATU-Ozark Campus student support specialist, effective June 23, 2023; Dr. Michael Wang, assistant professor of English, effective July 3, 2023; and Dr. Darrellyn Williams, assistant professor of biology, effective July 17, 2023.