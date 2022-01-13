Becky Alverson has been named project specialist for scholarships, development and external relations in the University of Arkansas Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences.
She is a native of Camden and earned her bachelor's degree in psychology and sociology from Southern Arkansas University in 1990.
Alverson will implement, coordinate, direct and maintain Bumpers College's scholarship program, including preparation of new scholarship agreements, maintenance and monitoring of existing scholarship agreements, and maintaining regular contact with donors and students.
Alverson has been on campus since 2017, working in University Development as a matching gift and complex gift specialist. In that position, she has developed and grown the corporate matching gift program, trained gift services staff members, processed and balanced monthly gifts made via bank draft and payroll deduction, processed complex and planned gifts, processed daily deposits, assisted the records department with maintaining databases and managed the monthly license plate program.
"We're excited to have Becky joining Bumpers College and stepping into this key role on our staff," said Lona Robertson, associate dean and professor. "With the scholarship application period now open, this is a great time for her to jump in. We're looking forward to having her connect with our students and scholarship donors."
Before joining the U of A, she spent time with the Alverson Insurance Agency in Fayetteville and worked as a registrar's assistant at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.
Her first day with Bumpers College was Monday.