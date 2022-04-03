Dr. Justin K. Hardin has been named Ouachita Baptist University’s vice president for academic affairs, effective in summer 2022. He brings a strong background in teaching, scholarship and administration to his new role as the university’s chief academic officer.
Hardin succeeds Dr. Stan Poole, who is returning to the classroom as full-time professor of English after serving for 19 years as Ouachita’s VPAA.
Hardin earned a bachelor of arts degree in history and Biblical studies from Ouachita in 1998, a master of divinity degree from Samford University’s Beeson Divinity School in 2001 and two degrees from the University of Cambridge: a master of philosophy in theology in 2003 and a doctor of philosophy in New Testament in 2007.
He comes to Ouachita after serving for eight years at Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBA) in West Palm Beach, FL, where he has led their flagship and innovative Master of Divinity degree as well as broader graduate programs in the School of Ministry, including the university’s only Doctor of Philosophy program. He currently serves as associate dean for graduate programs and professor of Biblical and theological studies.
“Dr. Justin Hardin is a gifted teacher, scholar and administrator who’s deeply committed to excellence in Christ-centered higher education,” said Dr. Ben Sells, Ouachita’s president. “He’s an emerging leader in Baptist higher education who’s been effective and innovative at serving students in traditional undergraduate programs as well as in graduate and online programs.
“This appointment adds to the university’s momentum, including several new programs and record enrollment,” Sells noted. “Hardin is another example of Ouachita attracting the next generation of leaders to extend our progress.”
“As I prepare to return to Ouachita, I’m filled with joyful and humble enthusiasm,” said Hardin, who will also serve as professor of biblical studies. “I look forward to advancing Ouachita's academic vision and building upon our strong Christian liberal arts tradition that Dr. Stan Poole and our outstanding faculty and deans have cultivated so well. One of my goals is therefore to build upon our momentum as we prepare a new generation of Ouachitonians, rooted in Jesus Christ, to love God and others as they serve in the fields to which God has called each of them.”
A native of Henderson, Texas, Hardin received the Outstanding Student Award in Biblical Studies during his time at Ouachita, earned a 4.0 GPA, was elected president of his class all four years and was active in the Ouachita Student Foundation. Hardin said his interest in teaching and research was kindled through his selection to participate in Ouachita’s chapter of the Pew Younger Scholars Society, a national program of the Pew Charitable Trust designed to foster a network of Christian scholars who intend to pursue the highest level of teaching and scholarship.
An ordained Southern Baptist minister, Hardin regularly teaches and preaches in local churches. He and his wife, Jill, and their family are active members of Family Church, an SBC congregation in West Palm Beach.