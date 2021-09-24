The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will break ground on a new facility at the Texarkana campus at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, October 7.
The 14,754-square-foot facility will house a welding program, the Secondary Career and Technical Education Center, the Arkansas High Collegiate Academy, and more.
“This new facility is a testament to our dedication to higher education in the Texarkana area community and the region as a whole,” said Dr. Christine Holt, UAHT Chancellor.
“UAHT has seen significant growth at the Texarkana campus, which shows that the Texarkana community is committed to us. Therefore, we want to showcase our commitment to this region by expanding our footprint to improve and grow the programs and services we offer to our Texarkana area constituents.”
A significant portion of the new facility will be dedicated to career and technical programs, including the UAHT Secondary Career and Technical Education Center. The career center provides participating high school juniors and seniors with the unique opportunity to earn college credit at no charge while still in high school. The curriculum serves as an extension of the high school curriculum by providing students with hands-on experiences in various career fields, including industrial maintenance, welding, coding, CNA, and EMT.
